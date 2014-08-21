Image zoom

After viewing Top Chef champ Stephanie Izard‘s recreation of the iconic water scene from Flashdance for her ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, we wouldn’t quite say — sing with us — “She’s a maniac, maniac, on the floor.”



What we would say is that she’s a good sport with a generous heart.

Calling it “an opportunity to recreate on of my favorite movies,” the chef proceeded to do a PG-rated version of the steamy dance-and-grind scene from the 1983 movie. She put on long socks, ran in place and, at the end of her performance, pulled a whisk — good one, Steph! — seemingly out of thin air to activate a bucket filled with ice water that drenched her body.

While the chef is no Jennifer Beals — “Not as sexy as in the movie!” someone helpfully says off-camera — Izard’s moves were equal parts clumsy and charming, and we give her a large buttered popcorn and pack of Twizzlers for her effort.

But she took things a step further. Last Sunday, the day she shot the video, Izard pledged to make a $10 donation to ALS for every brunch guest at Little Goat Diner, her Chicago restaurant, who also does the ice bucket challenge.

—Nancy Mattia