Top Chef ’s Stephanie Izard 'Flashdances' Her Ice Bucket Challenge
After viewing Top Chef champ Stephanie Izard‘s recreation of the iconic water scene from Flashdance for her ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, we wouldn’t quite say — sing with us — “She’s a maniac, maniac, on the floor.”
What we would say is that she’s a good sport with a generous heart.
Calling it “an opportunity to recreate on of my favorite movies,” the chef proceeded to do a PG-rated version of the steamy dance-and-grind scene from the 1983 movie. She put on long socks, ran in place and, at the end of her performance, pulled a whisk — good one, Steph! — seemingly out of thin air to activate a bucket filled with ice water that drenched her body.
While the chef is no Jennifer Beals — “Not as sexy as in the movie!” someone helpfully says off-camera — Izard’s moves were equal parts clumsy and charming, and we give her a large buttered popcorn and pack of Twizzlers for her effort.
But she took things a step further. Last Sunday, the day she shot the video, Izard pledged to make a $10 donation to ALS for every brunch guest at Little Goat Diner, her Chicago restaurant, who also does the ice bucket challenge.
—Nancy Mattia
