Top Chef Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series

Bravo Bio: Nick Wallace is the founder and chef of Nick Wallace Culinary, Nick Wallace Catering, Nissan Café by Nick Wallace, and soon to be CHURN Creameries. Born and raised in Mississippi, he began his culinary training at an early age in his grandmothers' kitchens, where he absorbed the knowledge and guidance that inspired his love for food. Nick has served as executive chef for some of the country's largest and most prominent museums and hotels. He has also been featured on notable food television programs. He works closely with local farmers and combines his family's farm origins with a sophisticated French method to create a unique and modern Mississippi cuisine that is as comforting as it is exciting. His non-profit organization, Creativity Kitchen, works with Jackson Public Schools to provide more flavorful and nutritious meals for students as well as educate them about healthy eating and the skills and value of farm-to-table practices. In addition to serving on the board of directors for Hunger Free America, Nick has also established partnerships with major food and beverage companies as well as organizations including Share the Gulf, Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi and the American Cancer Society. Recently, Nick's love for his state and vision for culinary innovation earned him best chef of Mississippi honors, which he uses to motivate himself to further grow his understanding of flavor and technique and to better serve his family and community.