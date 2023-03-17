See Inside the 'Top Chef' Hotel Where the Cheftestants Are Living for Season 20 in London

Buddha Lo is giving a behind-the-scenes tour of the luxurious London accommodation where he and his fellow cheftestants live during season 20 of Top Chef.

Top Chef's new season breaks plenty of new ground: It's the first season filmed entirely overseas, the first time all-stars from across the globe will compete, and Lo says it's the first time the cast won't have to share rooms.

Lo, the winner of season 19's Top Chef Houston, filmed inside the Kimpton Fitzroy London to show off their digs. The landmark building occupies a full block along the eastern side of Russell Square in an historic area not far from the famous British Museum.

The Australian chef begins his tour in the marble-decorated foyer of the 19th-century hotel, telling the camera: "Not bad, eh?"

He explains how this season will be the first time chefs can relax in a room to themselves after a busy day of cooking. "[At] most of the Top Chef locations, we don't actually have a room and there were bunk beds in houses before COVID," he says. "But, we get the luxury of having our own private room [this time]. Nice place to decompress."

The executive chef of Marky's Caviar's Huso restaurant in New York City ushers the camera through the hallways, passing many fellow cheftestants on the way, as he heads towards his room.

Inside, Lo shows the bedroom and its view of the tree-lined streets below. He points to a photograph of when he proposed to his wife in Central Park in New York City. Lo also shows a photo of his father, who died shortly before Lo appeared on Top Chef.

After becoming the series 19 champion, Lo said: "I went on this competition to showcase to the world what I can do. This win was not only for me but was for my late father, an incredible chef who taught me how to cook."

Bravo

The hotel tour also takes in some of the areas where the chefs can relax and hang out together, as well as the gym and an area where they film interviews for the show.

London is a familiar city for the Australian chef, who previously lived in the U.K. when he worked at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay — a three-Michelin star establishment.

Bravo

Joining Lo on season 20 are talented chefs from the U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few).

It's the first time Bravo's Emmy-winning series will bring together 16 all-star cheftestants from across the globe to battle it out for the ultimate title in a World All-Stars edition of the culinary competition.

Host Padma Lakshmi is back, as will head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. They'll joined all season long by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.

Top Chef airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.