Top Chef Family Style Winners Talk Their Historic Victory and the Challenge They'd Never Repeat

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Top Chef Family Style. If you haven't watched and don't want the ending ruined, please stop reading now.

Top Chef Family Style has a winner!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After weeks of grueling challenges, the latest Top Chef spinoff — which saw young chefs teaming up with adult family members to compete for a $100,000 prize — crowned a champion this month. Delilah Flores, 12, and her uncle Daniel "Danny" Flores, 24, are now top chefs.

The duo from Ontario, California are the first-ever winners of the show, which premiered its inaugural season on Peacock back in September. It's an impressive victory, seeing as the pair hadn't cooked together before the competition began.

All worked out in the end though as Delilah and Danny impressed host Meghan Trainor and head judge Marcus Samuelsson and beat out daughter and mother Anika and Anupama "Anu" Kumar, who were named runners up.

"We only dreamt of this moment, never did we think we'd be living it. And today we are living it!" Danny wrote on Instagram, after the win. "First ever Top Chef Family Style CHAMPIONS!"

Below, the duo talk to PEOPLE about their victory, dishes they wish they could try again, and what they'll be cooking next.

daniel and delilah flores Credit: Smallz & Raskind/Peacoc

PEOPLE: Congratulations on the win! It was so fun watching you two cook throughout the competition. What did you learn about each other that you didn't know going into it?

Danny: I think we were both shocked at how talented we were as individuals in the kitchen. For me, I learned that Delilah was not just talented in the kitchen, it was refreshing to see the way she carried herself with such poise and how she seemed so beyond her years which was really brought out in the interviews and at judging.

Delilah: For me, I never saw Danny cry before so to see him that vulnerable made me realize how compassionate he is in his work as a chef.

How has the reaction been from the rest of your family? What did they say when they heard you won?

Delilah: We actually didn't call them to tell them until a few hours after the finale because we were having a celebratory dinner and we wanted to be able to tell them in private. The whole time they were calling and texting it was really hard to hold back but we were still taking it all in. They were so anxious to hear the results they were sick to their stomach waiting for us to call. We initially acted like we didn't win and they were really supportive. When we revealed that we actually did win they were so excited and in disbelief. They cried and congratulated us.

You had some tough competition there! Were you intimidated by your fellow competitors?

Delilah: We were very intimidated by our fellow competitors because many of them had years of experience in the culinary world already, some working in restaurants, some had thousands of social media followers, some had family members who were chefs and had chef mentors. All of our experience just consisted of compassion for cooking in the kitchen at home. We didn't think that we would even make it past the first episode. We were shocked to even make it on the show.

Have you been staying in touch with everyone since you left? It looked like you all bonded so much backstage.

Delilah: We still keep in touch with everyone who we competed with. We all bonded and really felt like we were a family. During filming all we had was each other. We were all separated from our family back home so having people who share the same passion and who were there for each other behind the scenes is something that we will forever hold on to.

daniel and delilah flores Credit: Smallz & Raskind/Peacock

Let's talk about the challenges. Which one was the most fun?

Delilah: The most fun challenge for us was the State Farm challenge where we had to borrow ingredients from our neighbors and share ours. It was fun because we were able to shop in other competitors' pantries and we're able to help each other out while competing. The birria taco dish itself was fun to make because it's our favorite food at home and it's a really popular dish for local food trucks-vendors in our own neighborhood and in Mexico.

What about the hardest? Any challenge you really wouldn't want to do again?

Delilah: The hardest challenge was the tag team challenge where we cooked for the Rams. We wouldn't want to do that one again because the weather outside was scorching. It was difficult to cook with heat under the heat. The challenge itself was quite difficult because we were familiar with plant-based dishes so we had to use our knowledge of food texture and be creative. It was definitely a risk.

Any challenge you wish you could do over?

Delilah: The challenge we wish we could do over is the sushi challenge. The art of sushi takes years to perfect and we haven't had much experience with sushi other than eating it. With the pressure to perform in front of chef Shota, it was one of our weakest moments. If we could do it over, we would have been better prepared and more mindful of our time and would have tried to hold our composure together. The risk of going home for that challenge was overwhelming.

Is there a skill you learned throughout the competition that you've applied to your cooking since leaving?

Delilah: We learned how to use the different elements of molecular gastronomy and applied it to our cooking techniques for precision and to revamp our old traditional style of cooking for more elevated works of art.

daniel and delilah flores Credit: Smallz & Raskind/Peacock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tell me about the celebrity guests along the way. Who left you totally star struck?

Delilah: Everyone left us star struck! It's not often average people come across celebrities so meeting so many celebrities within a short amount of time was exhilarating.

And the judges? What was it like meeting and getting to know them?

Delilah: Meeting and getting to know the person we've looked up to like Marcus Samuelsson and the person who we've listened to on the radio, Meghan Trainor was an experience that we are so grateful for. Marcus was so knowledgeable, gave great advice, and was such an inspiration. He was a great role model. Meghan made us feel at home with her compassion and her down to earth personality. She's very family oriented so having her as a judge brought a sense of warmth.

Well, I really am so proud of you both. What's next for you? Do you see a future in food professionally?

Danny: I am currently running my own catering business called Let's Brunch Catering in Ontario, California, which has kept me booked. My plans are to grow my business and reach bigger opportunities whether that be catering to celebrity clientele or opening my own restaurant. Delilah currently helps with preparing the food for my catering events and is looking forward to going to culinary school and either opening her own restaurant or opening up a family restaurant together.

Finally, with the holidays here, I have to ask: Is there a food item you make every year for your family holiday celebrations?

Delilah: Every year we make three food items for the holidays that are a must. Tamales, pozole, and champurrado. It's a cultural tradition that has been in our family for many generations.