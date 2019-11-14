Top Chef Alum Marcel Vigneron Marries Lauren Rae Levy: All the Delicious Wedding Details

Image zoom David Mendoza III Wedding Photography

Marcel Vigneron is a married man!

The Top Chef star and entrepreneur Lauren Rae Levy wed on Saturday at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, Calif., a representative for the couple tells PEOPLE.

Vigneron, who was runner up on the second season of Top Chef and has appeared on Top Chef: All Stars among a number other cooking shows, wore a blue custom Michael Andrews tuxedo with a bow tie by Brackish. His bride chose a handmade, strapless Galia Lahav gown for the ceremony, and changed into a long sleeve beaded dress by the same designer for the reception.

Naturally, the stunning canyon views at the venue were only outdone by the food. Vigneron and Levy enlisted Très LA to help cater dinner and dessert, which included cinnamon sugar rolled churro bites with Madagascar vanilla sweet cream, vanilla bean panna cotta shots with seasonal berry compote, and avocado double chocolate brownie bites.

The evening also featured a liquid nitrogen ice cream truck by Blast Ice Cream — a touch orchestrated no doubt by Vigneron, who stood out in the Top Chef competition with his molecular gastronomy. The truck offered flavors like graham cracker ice cream, challah cinnamon French toast and stout soaked oat ice cream.

Aside from just providing good sweets for their big day, the newlyweds share a special connection with Blast: Vigneron adopted their husky, Blue, from the owners in May.

The cake, made by Loria Stern, was a five-tier creation decorated with pressed edible flowers. The whimsical floral look coordinated with the rustic pampas grass used throughout the ceremony and in the bride’s bouquet.

While it was an elegant affair, there were playful aspects to the wedding as well. Guests—including fellow Top Chef alums Michael Voltaggio and Spike Medelsohn along with Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs—were greeted by a “unicorn,” or a white horse outfitted in a gold horn and sparkly hooves.

Levy closed out the night by singing Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best.”

The outdoor-loving couple, who got engaged in February, took their save-the-date photos earlier this year mid rock climb. “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life,” Levy wrote on one of the photos on Instagram, “love gives us a fairytale.”