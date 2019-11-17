Top Chef All-Stars, Part 2! Fan-Favorites Returning for Bravo Show's 17th Season

Top Chef will have some familiar faces when the acclaimed reality competition show returns for season 17 this spring.

On Saturday at BravoCon, the network’s first-ever fan convention, it was announced that the upcoming Top Chef season will feature 15 frontrunners and fan favorites from seasons past.

The news dropped at a panel featuring season 14 winner Brooke Williamson.

No Cheftestants have been named yet, but host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons will all be back. They’ll be filming in Los Angeles, where season 2 previously filmed.

This will be the second time Top Chef has done an all-star season in the history of its show.

Season 8 was the first time. Since then, former Cheftestants have returned in season 14 (in Charleston), season 15 (in Colorado) and season 16 (in Kentucky).

Image zoom Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

BravoCon is running through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

A total of 88 Bravolebrities are said to be in attendance total. More than 50 live events are on the docket, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace. (A full breakdown of events is available at BravoCon2019.com.)

For those wanting a trip down memory lane, there will be a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend will close out with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show on Sunday.