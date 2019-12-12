Top Chef Season 17: Meet the All Star Chefs Back on the Bravo Show

Previous Season: Season 6 (Las Vegas), Season 8 (All Stars), Top Chef: Duels, and Last Chance Kitchen (Season 7)

Current Residency: Philadelphia, PA & Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Owner, Carroll Couture Cuisine; Partner & Co-Executive Chef, Spice

Carroll is a Top Chef pro by now, and one of two contestants who previously competed in Top Chef‘s first all stars season. She debuted on Top Chef back in Season 6, though was bested by Kevin Gillespie and the Voltaggio brothers before the finale. She placed 4th again in Season 8, was ousted in Top Chef: Duels, and was the first to go in Last Chance Kitchen (depite her lamb croquettes, crème fraîche with gochujang and lemon zest looking delicioius). Off camera, she’s built her own catering and consulting company. In 2018, she and her fiancé opened Spice Finch in her hometown of Philadelphia, where they curate contemporary Mediterranean dishes.