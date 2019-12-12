Top Chef Season 17: Meet the All Star Chefs Back on the Bravo Show

Eric Adjepong
Previous Season: Season 16 (Kentucky)
Current Residency: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Chef/Owner, Pinch & Plate
A finalist back in Season 16, Adjepong was known for his fresh take on Ghanaian cuisine. His food earned him three elimination challenges wins, but his first course in the finale — of Caribbean jerk tartare and lotus root chips — sent him packing. Since then, Adjepong has relocated from New York City to D.C., where he and his wife are focusing on his pop-up series, Pinch & Plate.
Karen Akunowicz
Previous Season: Season 13 (California)
Current Residency: Boston, MA
Occupation: Chef/Owner, Fox & the Knife
Akunowicz made it to the top 5 in her season of Top Chef, eliminated for her dish of soba noodles in mushroom dashi broth with wagyu beef and pickled mushrooms. Since the show, she authored a cookbook, won a 2018 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Northeast, and was named Boston Magazine’s Best Chef. Her Boston restaurant was named one of 2019’s best new restaurants in America by Food & Wine magazine.
Jennifer Carroll
Previous Season: Season 6 (Las Vegas), Season 8 (All Stars), Top Chef: Duels, and Last Chance Kitchen (Season 7)
Current Residency: Philadelphia, PA & Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Owner, Carroll Couture Cuisine; Partner & Co-Executive Chef, Spice
Carroll is a Top Chef pro by now, and one of two contestants who previously competed in Top Chef‘s first all stars season. She debuted on Top Chef back in Season 6, though was bested by Kevin Gillespie and the Voltaggio brothers before the finale. She placed 4th again in Season 8, was ousted in Top Chef: Duels, and was the first to go in Last Chance Kitchen (depite her lamb croquettes, crème fraîche with gochujang and lemon zest looking delicioius). Off camera, she’s built her own catering and consulting company. In 2018, she and her fiancé opened Spice Finch in her hometown of Philadelphia, where they curate contemporary Mediterranean dishes.
Stephanie Cmar
Previous Season: Qualifying rounds of Season 10 (Seattle), Season 11 (New Orleans)
Current Residency: Boston, MA
Occupation: Private Chef
It was one of the most shocking eliminations in Top Chef history when a technicallity sent Stephanie — a frontrunner in Season 11: New Orleans — to pack up her knives. Since then, she opened a pop-up called Stacked Donuts in Boston before working at a handful of Boston restaurants (including Fairsted Kitchen and SRV) before transitioning into a career as a private chef, where she works with multiple families and caters upscale intimate dinner parties.
Lisa Fernandes
Previous Season: Season 4 (Chicago)
Current Residency: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Founder/Executive Chef of Sweet Chili
Fernandes made it all the way to the finale in Season 4, though ultimately lost out on the title to Stephanie Izard, Top Chef‘s first female winner. Since then, the vet — with over 20 years of culinary experience — has worked at several high-end restaurants in NYC including Asia de Cuba, Rain, Public, Mai House and Dos Caminos. Her unique take on southeastern Asian cuisine inspired her to launch a food truck called Sweet Chili, whose popularity led to a brick and mortar location of the same name in Bushwick.
Kevin Gillespie
Previous Season: Season 6 (Las Vegas), Top Chef: Duels
Current Residency: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Chef/Owner: Gunshow, Revival, Cold Beer, Gamechanger and Ole Reliable
Gillespie was voted “fan favorite” back in season 6, but lost out on the Top Chef title in the finale. He later appeared on Top Chef: Duels, but came up short-handed there too. None of that has stopped Gillespie off-camera. He opened his first restaurant, Gunshow, to great acclaim, and followed it up with four more — including his newest restaurant Cold Beer, which opened in June 2019. He’s also penned two cookbooks. In May 2019, Gillespie celebrated one-year cancer-free, after battling renal cancer.
Gregory Gourdet
Previous Season: Season 12 (Boston)
Current Residency: Portland, OR and Denver, CO
Occupation: Culinary Director of Menus and Special Events, Departure
Season 12’s runner-up to winner Mei Lin, Gourdet was known in the competition for his innovative dishesand bold Asian flavors. Since the show, he became the Director of Culinary Operations at Departure Restaurant in Portland, where he oversees food programming, menus and events. The three-time James Beard Award semifinalist will soon be opening his own restaurant, with a strong focus on his Haitian heritage. His first cookbook is slated to come out in spring 2021.
Melissa King
Previous Season: Season 12 (Boston)
Current Residency: San Francisco, CA
Occupation: Chef/Culinary Partnerships
Known for infusing hyper-local ingredients with modern techniques and Asian flavors, King made it all the way to the finals in Season 12 — though her smoked eggplant ravioli with shrimp, chorizo and cotija sent her out of the competition. Since then she’s been recognized by Thrillist as “one of the best female chefs in San Francisco” and FSR’s “40 under 40: Rising Star.” She also founded her own company with a focus on culinary partnerships and experiences, was named the first chef ambassador for Whole Foods Market, and collaborated on an innovative ice cream line with Humphry Slocombe (yum!).
Jamie Lynch
Previous Season: Season 14 (Charleston)
Current Residency: Charlotte, NC
Occupation: Chef Partner 5Church Restaurant and Sophia’s Lounge; Co-owner of Chef Jamie’s Farm
Few eliminations were as shocking as Lynch’s. Back in Season 14, he was doing strong in the competition, with one elimination challenge win and back-to-back quickfire challenge wins. He had immunity when his a team lost during a group elimination challenge. But, feeling as though his dish contributed the most to his team’s loss, Lynch voluntarily forfeited his immunity and was eliminated by the judges. Since then, Lynch has stayed busy. He serves as the chef partner for a few restaurants in South and North Carolina, runs a six-acre fruit and vegetable farm in Belmont, NC, and is currently working a new restaurant, Tempest, in Charleston and a new restaurant concept in Nashville — both set to open in 2020.
Brian Malarkey
Previous Season: Season 3 (Miami), Top Chef Masters
Current Residency: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Partner, Herb & Wood, Animae, Herb & Sea, Hearb & Eatery, NIMA Cafe, Farmer & The Seahorse, Green Acre (2 locations), Herb & Ranch
Malarkey was one of Top Chef‘s first breakout stars, landing national commericals and network hosting gigs after his dish of whiskey-braised elk shank, potato purée, pancetta, corn and asparagus relish got him eliminated in the Season 3 finale. He and his business partner Christopher Puffer also have 10 restaurants across Southern California, including the award-winning Herb & Wood in San Diego, which was named one of the country’s 10 Best Restaurants by USA Today.
Nini Nguyen
Previous Season: Season 16 (Kentucky)
Current Residency: New York, NY
Occupation: Chef/Instructor/Recipe Developer
Restaurant Wars took frontrunner Nguyen out of Season 16, after working front of house. Since then, the New York-based chef, instructor and recipe developer has continued to combine her Vietnamese heritage and New Orleans flair into her unique cooking style.
Joe Sasto
Previous Season: Season 15 (Colorado)
Current Residency: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Chef, Culinary Consultant and Collaborator
A finalist on Top Chef Season 15 in Colorado, Sasto is known for combining unsuspecting flavors like cornflakes and oysters. After graduating from the University of California at Davis, Sasto opened a restaurant as a line cook in Ukiah, CA before moving to San Francisco where he contributed to rise Quince and Lazy Bear. Currently, Chef Joe is hosting private events, fine-dining parties and pasta classes as part of his pop-up series Tanto Si. He hopes to one day open his own restaurant back in Northern California.
Angelo Sosa
Previous Season: Season 7 (Washington D.C.), and Season 8 (All Stars)
Current Residency: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Executive Chef/Owner, Death by Tequila
A Top Chef veteran, Angelo Sosa first appeared on Season 7 in Washington D.C. where he finished runner-up. He then returned for Season 8’s all-stars season, finishing in 7th place. Since competing, Angelo has opened multiple restaurants including Añejo in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen, Anejo Tribeca and Abajo. On top of releasing two cookbooks, he recently moved to Encinitas, CA to open Death by Tequila restaurant.
Bryan Voltaggio
Previous Season: Season 6 (Las Vegas), Top Chef Masters
Current Residency: Frederick, MD
Occupation: Executive Chef/Partner of VOLT, Family Meal, STRFSH, Voltaggio Bros. Steak House, ESTUARY
Bryan is the first chef to have competed on Top Chef (Season 6: Las Vegas) and Top Chef Masters (Season 5) — and finished runner-up both times, the first time to his own brother, Michael Voltaggio (who won). Now, Bryan is back to prove winning runs in the family. Bryan shares three restaurants with Michael, owns two of his own, and has released two cookbooks.
Lee Anne Wong
Previous Season: Season 1 (San Francisco), and Last Chance Kitchen (Season 7)
Current Residency: Maui, HI
Occupation: Chef/Owner, Koko Head Café; Executive Chef, Hawaiian Airlines; Executive Chef, Papa’aina at the Pioneer Inn
One of the very first contestants on first season of Top Chef in San Francisco, Wong made it to the final four before being eliminated for her butternut squash and truffle risotto. She later returned for Last Chance Kitchen in Colorado but ultimately withdrew due to altitude sickness while pregnant with her son. An executive chef for household names such as Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu and Hawaiian Airlines, Wong is currently working on opening a second location for Koko Head Cafe.