Tony Hawk Opening Fried Chicken Restaurant in California

Skating legend Tony Hawk partnered with Chef Andrew Bachelier to create Chick N' Hawk, which is set to open in Spring 2022

Tony Hawk is practicing a new skill: getting into the fried chicken restaurant business.

The legendary skateboarder, 53 has teamed up with Chef Andrew Bachelier to create a surf and skate-themed chicken restaurant in Encinitas, California:

Called Chick N' Hawk, the new restaurant is set to open in Spring 2022.

The spot will offer sit-down service and quicker casual ordering for people who wants to take their chicken sandwich to the skate park. In addition to chicken sandwiches, Chick N' Hawk will also serve a wide array of seafood including shrimp cocktail, fish ceviche and raw bar options.

While this is Bachelier's first solo restaurant, Hawk's culinary been involved in the restaurant world for a long time, according to Eater San Diego. Specifically, he is an investor for several local restaurants including Animae, Herb & Sea and Market Del Mar.

But Hawk is doing more than investing this time. The retired skater is the restaurant's chief taste tester and working to design the restaurant to capture a 90s aesthetic, according to Eater San Diego.

Celebrities in the fried chicken world are nothing new. Just last week, Drake joined Samuel L. Jackson as one of the largest investors of Dave's Hot Chicken.

Meanwhile, 2022 will be full of projects for the legendary skater. A documentary produced by the Duplass brothers is in the works and is expected for theatrical release following a Fall 2022 festival debut.