Tony Danza Teaches Josh Groban How to Make His Signature Spaghetti

Tony Danza already knows his way around the kitchen, and now the actor and cookbook author is sharing his secrets with costar Josh Groban.

The duo star together as father and son in Netflix’s new series The Good Cop, and they can also make a mean home cooked-meal.

While making Danza’s from-scratch signature spaghetti marinara and stuffed artichokes, it isn’t long before Groban breaks out a bottle of wine. “This is my favorite part of cooking,” he jokes.

Between chopping garlic and crushing tomatoes by hand, Danza and Groban discuss their new series.

“One of my favorite parts of the show are the actions scenes,” Groban explains. “My character is very straight-laced, so when TJ gets to go Hulk-mode a little bit and bust down doors and shoot out windows and arrest people, that’s fun for me.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Tony Danza and the Cast of ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Reunited After 30 Years

Danza also has fun with the irony of their characters.

“There’s a couple episodes where I actually sing in the show, but my friend says to me, ‘Tony do you realize you’re in a a show with Josh Groban. He’s fighting and you’re singing?'”

The Good Cop premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix.