Tommy Lee Shares Cookie Recipe with John Travolta in Fun TikTok Video: 'Two Superstars Baking'

Tommy Lee revealed a recent exchange with John Travolta where the two bonded over their baking skills

John Travolta and Tommy Lee are an unexpected dynamic duo in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, the Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, shared a TikTok video revealing a recent exchange he had with the actor, 67, who texted him asking for a cookie recipe.

The video shows screenshots of the text messages between the pair, in which Travolta said, "Tommy can you send me that peanut butter Chico chip cookie recipe that you have." Lee responded, "Hahahah ok! Gimme a sec to find😉."

After showing off a snap of his desserts in the oven, the Grease alum joked, "You didn't know I was Johnny Crocker."

"Who would've thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights baking brownies and cookies? With fresh lemonade!" Travolta said in a video clip as he ate a brownie. "Tommy Lee and JT. Can't beat 'em!"

Lee then responded with his own video, saying, "Oh my God, buddy. My wife and I were just saying the exact same thing. I'm like, 'Who's sitting around on a Wednesday night?' I go, 'Could you imagine if people knew Tommy and John are baking.' What happened?"

The Mötley Crüe star definitely knows his way around the kitchen — even creating a foodie Instagram page to show off his cooking skills, nicknaming himself Chef BoyarLee.

Lee and Travolta have documented their friendship on social media before. Last month, Travolta shared a video on Instagram after Lee invited him to a Rolling Stones concert for a night out at SoFi Stadium in California.

The musician and actor also bonded when Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, died last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Following her death, the two spent time with each other's family as they adjusted.

"I just talked to him, he's back in town here. He's doing really well," Lee updated Entertainment Tonight about Travolta in October 2020. "He has a great team of people around him, his kids are doing wonderful. He's doing everything to make them comfortable."