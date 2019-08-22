Tommy Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan, did not have the normal night out they expected when dining at Emeril’s New Orleans restaurant on Tuesday.

In a video captured by TMZ, the Mötley Crüe drummer, 56, and his social media star wife, 32, claimed that they were asked to leave the famous New Orleans restaurant due to Lee’s casual attire.

“It was actually really stupid,” Furlan began in the clip.

“We literally go in there and we sit down and I have a hat on and [Tommy] has a hat on and the waitress, or the host or whatever, goes ‘Yeah you have to take your hat off sir’ and I was like ‘What about my hat?’ and she’s like ‘Your hats fine but he has to take his off,'” she told TMZ, adding that Lee was wearing a “regular” baseball cap.

“So [Tommy] was like ‘Oh, what the f—’ and took it off and put it on his lap, and then this guy comes up to our table — we have no problem, the hat’s off everything’s cool — and is like ‘Excuse me, I heard you use profanity.'”

Lee then chimed in and explained that the guy said, “‘You’re going to have to leave,'” adding that he was running out of patience at that point. “I’m like ‘You know what, F— you, we’re leaving.”

Furlan clarified that the musician did not curse at anybody when asked to remove his hat and that he muffled the curse word to himself while doing so.

“We don’t want to be in some stuffy-ass place where they’re like ‘Take your hat off,'” Furlan concluded.

Before speaking with the outlet, Lee directly tweeted his frustrations at Emeril Lagasse, the restaurant owner.

Hey @Emeril I just was at your restaurant in New Orleans and was aggressively asked to leave because I was upset about removing my hat. I removed it and they still came up to the table and gave me a hard time. Wtf dude???? — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) August 21, 2019

Both Lee and Emeril’s restaurant did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The rocker made additional headlines at the beginning of the month after reposting a message warning Donald Trump supporters what will happen when “liberals” take back the White House.

On Aug. 7, Lee shared the message — first posted online a year ago by an anonymous person — which addresses “Trumpsters” in an explosive rant saying that they “better pray liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f—— hard for all of this s—.”