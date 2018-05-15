Tomi Lahren Criticized After Telling Fans to Steal Groceries from Liberals As an Analogy for Illegal Immigration

Conservative political commenter Tomi Lahren is under fire after using a metaphor about cutting the line at the supermarket to push her controversial opinions on immigration in the U.S.

“Let’s play a game!” Lahren tweeted on Monday. “Go to Whole Foods, pick a liberal (not hard to identify), cut them in line along with 10-15 of your family members, then take their food. When they throw a tantrum, remind them of their special affinity for illegal immigration. Have fun!”

The tweet now has more than 14,000 responses, many of which are users criticizing Lahren—who recently made headlines for her claims that immigrants come into the country with “low skills, low education, not understanding the language”—for her “ignorant” viewpoint and equating it to that of a child.

Celebrities like Sarah Silverman and Josh Charles chimed in, taking a stab at Lahren and offering some suggested reading.

“Holy s— that’s exactly how Arlie Russell Hochschild explains the mindset of how y’all think in Strangers In Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right. Whoa- she really gets you! You should check it out for reals,” tweeted Silverman.

Charles took it upon himself to suggest a new game, in case some of the Fox & Friends contributor‘s followers were considering taking her advice.

“Let’s play a game! Go to Trader Joe’s, pick someone who looks different from you (you can do it!), don’t cut (that’s a d— move) but talk and bond with them about what an ignorant human being Tami Lauren is while you get the same food for half the price!” wrote The Good Wife actor.

On Monday, Lahren also used her social media platform to respond to genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn who showed that the pundit is actually a descendant of non-English-speaking U.S. immigrants herself.

For her Twitter project Resistance Genealogy, Mendelsohn exposed that “the 1930 census says Tomi’s 3x great-grandmother had been here for 41 years and still spoke German.”

“Her 2nd great-grandmother had been here for 10 yrs. Spoke no English,” Mendelsohn tweeted over the weekend, also including the documentation. “Her great-grandfather’s 1895 baptism from MN? Recorded in Norwegian.”

Lahren responded by saying Mendelsohn “failed miserably” at her attempt at a “gotcha” moment and accused the genealogist of “stalking” her family history.