Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Scandal Has 'Been Great' for Business After Initial 'Vandalism' at Their Bars

"Every time I go in, it's kind of thriving," Tom Schwartz said of his restaurants, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 03:31 PM
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Tom Sandoval's affair had an unexpected effect on his restaurants, says his business partner and friend Tom Schwartz.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwartz, 40, revealed that, in spite of the initial backlash against Sandoval for his affair with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, the Toms' two bars, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's, have rebounded.

"I got to say, every time I go in, it's kind of thriving," he said. "And people are coming in — you guys, if you want to talk about this, all day, I'm happy to talk about this. But it's been great."

Sandoval, 40, and Leviss's months-long affair was exposed on March 3 and ultimately ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with his costar Ariana Madix.

Schwartz also discussed on WWHL how Sandoval was allegedly harassed by fans in St. Louis last week. "People were taking pictures and threatening to pour beers on him," said Schwartz. "Apparently some people yelled at him, 'Cheater!' "

Schwartz continued, explaining that the early days of Sandoval's scandal were "a little rough" on their eateries.

"There was a moment where people were like, vandalizing our spot. And it's way out of line. I get it but vandalism is too far," said Schwartz. "Take a breather — go outside, and I mean this in the least patronizing way ever — but go outside, and take three deep breaths."

TomTom
Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar/Facebook

Scwhartz & Sandy's and TomTom saw a flood of negative comments on Instagram and Facebook in the wake of the news of Sandoval's affair with Leviss.

In his initial statement regarding the affair, Sandoval asked fans to show the restaurants some grace.

"Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," he said. "Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."

He went on to apologize to his partners and his employees who "[had] to suffer for [his] actions."

Schwartz & Sandy's also posted a message to Instagram at the time asking fans to step back. "In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our business," their post read. "However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time, hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality."

The post included kind words for Madix, 37. "We too are disappointed by the current situation, as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant," it read.

Meanwhile, Madix's upcoming sandwich shop, Something About Her, which she is opening with cast mate and Schwartz's ex wife, Katie Maloney, was being flooded with support.

"We're all ready. Let us know and we'll go on an all sandwich diet," one follower wrote on the spot's Instagram.

Related Articles
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's Not Going to Abandon Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal: 'He Knows He's a Monster'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Comments on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Bravo Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal Episode
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval Says He 'Deserves Your Anger and Disappointment' After Cheating Scandal: 'Sorry'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Gushed About Tom Sandoval Before Their Affair Was Exposed: 'He's So in Touch with Himself'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, tom schwartz
Does Tom Schwartz Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Can Survive?
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Admits Kissing Raquel Leviss Wasn't Worth It, but Says Their 'Chemistry Was Building'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Refinanced the L.A. Home He Shares with Ex Ariana Madix Before Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party; It's Not Me It's You Hoodie
Ariana Madix Releases 'Cooler Than You' Merch Amid Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval Admits He Can't Help but Dwell on What He 'Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda Done' Before Cheating Scandal
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Teases 'Confrontational' 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion: 'Nothing Was Unsaid'
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Look to a 'New Chapter' After Affair Was 'Emotional Way Before It Was Physical'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix 'Plans on Keeping' Dog She Shared with Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal: Sources