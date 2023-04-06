Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Scandal Has 'Been Great' for Business After Initial 'Vandalism' at Their Bars

Tom Sandoval's affair had an unexpected effect on his restaurants, says his business partner and friend Tom Schwartz.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwartz, 40, revealed that, in spite of the initial backlash against Sandoval for his affair with his Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, the Toms' two bars, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's, have rebounded.

"I got to say, every time I go in, it's kind of thriving," he said. "And people are coming in — you guys, if you want to talk about this, all day, I'm happy to talk about this. But it's been great."

Sandoval, 40, and Leviss's months-long affair was exposed on March 3 and ultimately ended Sandoval's nine-year relationship with his costar Ariana Madix.

Schwartz also discussed on WWHL how Sandoval was allegedly harassed by fans in St. Louis last week. "People were taking pictures and threatening to pour beers on him," said Schwartz. "Apparently some people yelled at him, 'Cheater!' "

Schwartz continued, explaining that the early days of Sandoval's scandal were "a little rough" on their eateries.

"There was a moment where people were like, vandalizing our spot. And it's way out of line. I get it but vandalism is too far," said Schwartz. "Take a breather — go outside, and I mean this in the least patronizing way ever — but go outside, and take three deep breaths."

Scwhartz & Sandy's and TomTom saw a flood of negative comments on Instagram and Facebook in the wake of the news of Sandoval's affair with Leviss.

In his initial statement regarding the affair, Sandoval asked fans to show the restaurants some grace.

"Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," he said. "Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."

He went on to apologize to his partners and his employees who "[had] to suffer for [his] actions."

Schwartz & Sandy's also posted a message to Instagram at the time asking fans to step back. "In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our business," their post read. "However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time, hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality."

The post included kind words for Madix, 37. "We too are disappointed by the current situation, as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant," it read.

Meanwhile, Madix's upcoming sandwich shop, Something About Her, which she is opening with cast mate and Schwartz's ex wife, Katie Maloney, was being flooded with support.

"We're all ready. Let us know and we'll go on an all sandwich diet," one follower wrote on the spot's Instagram.