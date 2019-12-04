Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Winter Cocktails

Image zoom Rochelle Brodin/Getty

The bartending couple and stars of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules share two party-ready drinks from their new mixology book Fancy AF Cocktails.

Image zoom Victor Protasio

Ariana’s Cranberry Cosmo

4 lime wedges

5 Tbsp. vodka

1/2 Tbsp. simple syrup

Splash of cranberry juice

Ice

Fresh or frozen cranberries

Muddle lime wedges in a cocktail shaker. Add vodka, simple syrup and cranberry juice; muddle to combine. Fill shaker with ice; cover and shake about 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with fresh or frozen cranberries.

Quick tip! When making drinks in a shaker, choose the biggest ice cubes your freezer will make —and don’t mix too long. “The more you shake, the more watered-down your final cocktail will be,” says Madix.

Makes: 1

Tom’s Hot Toddy

3/4 cup hot water

1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 Tbsp. brewed hot espresso

2 Tbsp. bourbon

2 Tbsp. honey

Dash of ground cinnamon

1 chai tea bag

Lemon slice

Cinnamon stick

Stir together hot water, almond milk, espresso, bourbon, honey and ground cinnamon in a mug. Add chai tea bag; let steep 5 minutes. Discard tea bag. Garnish with a lemon slice and cinnamon stick. Serve hot.

Makes: 1