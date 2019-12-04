Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Winter Cocktails

The bartending couple and stars of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules share two party-ready drinks from their new mixology book Fancy AF Cocktails

By People Staff
December 04, 2019 10:05 AM
The bartending couple and stars of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules share two party-ready drinks from their new mixology book Fancy AF Cocktails.

Ariana’s Cranberry Cosmo

4 lime wedges
5 Tbsp. vodka
1/2 Tbsp. simple syrup
Splash of cranberry juice
Ice
Fresh or frozen cranberries

Muddle lime wedges in a cocktail shaker. Add vodka, simple syrup and cranberry juice; muddle to combine. Fill shaker with ice; cover and shake about 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with fresh or frozen cranberries.

Quick tip! When making drinks in a shaker, choose the biggest ice cubes your freezer will make —and don’t mix too long. “The more you shake, the more watered-down your final cocktail will be,” says Madix.

Makes: 1

Tom’s Hot Toddy

3/4 cup hot water
1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
2 Tbsp. brewed hot espresso
2 Tbsp. bourbon
2 Tbsp. honey
Dash of ground cinnamon
1 chai tea bag
Lemon slice
Cinnamon stick

Stir together hot water, almond milk, espresso, bourbon, honey and ground cinnamon in a mug. Add chai tea bag; let steep 5 minutes. Discard tea bag. Garnish with a lemon slice and cinnamon stick. Serve hot.

Makes: 1

 

