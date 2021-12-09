Tom Holland Holds Back Tears During Hot Ones Challenge: 'I'm Gonna Be Sick'

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was up for the super spicy hot wing challenge during the season 16 finale of the YouTube series

Tom Holland was almost the one needing saving when he took on a tray of hot wings.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star stepped up to the spicy challenge for the season 16 finale of the YouTube series Hot Ones alongside host Sean Evans.

"I think everyone will get to see a side of me that no one has ever seen before," the actor said before trying the first wing. "Maybe I haven't even seen the side of me that is going to come out."

Things got off to a rocky start when Holland began sniffling from a runny nose after just the first (and least spicy) hot sauce.

With the second, Holland hiccups. By the third bite, the actor starts coughing. And the effects only worsened as he and Evans continue to eat the spicy wings.

But one of the most positive reactions Holland had to the heat is his self-proclaimed honesty.



"Wow. This is such a good idea for an interview because my brain is all over the place," he said. "You could ask me anything and I would be so honest."

Perhaps at times, he is a bit too honest when talking about his plans for after the interview. "I'm supposed to be going to a Lakers game tonight. I'm gonna have to go and s-- after every quarter," he joked.

When talking about his upcoming superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home and his role as Peter Parker, Evans asked Holland about his costume and mask. Holland explains the difficulties of acting while his facial expressions are hidden by a mask but explained the one upside: "It's also sometimes a great thing like if I've gone out the night before and had a little too much to drink. If I've got a mask on then nobody knows."

Holland set a personal goal to not drink any milk during his spicy challenge. He fought many hot bites before succumbing to the glass of milk, a bite of lemon and a walk around the studio after the eighth wing. But, through the tears, curse words and laughter, Holland successfully finished the 10 spicy wings and the last dab.

"I'm gonna be sick," he says as he's signing off.