Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are Giving Up Meat on Mondays and Want you to Do the Same

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are keeping their Mondays meat-free, and they don’t want to do it alone.

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of Paul McCartney‘s non-profit, Meat Free Monday, Hanks and Wilson, both 62, are joining the movement to eliminate meat from their diets once a week.

The couple shared a Twitter video from Wilson’s account on Tuesday, wishing the non-profit a happy 10-years, and explaining they would be joining the bandwagon of no meat on Mondays.

“Thanks to Paul and Nancy and Stella, and many more people who also do Meat Free Mondays,” the couple said in unison, crediting McCartney, 77, for starting the organization in 2009, and included shoutouts to his wife Nancy and daughter Stella.

“Doing without meat is good for the planet, and the animals we share it with,” Hanks continued, with Wilson jumping in that it’s good for health. “It’s nice to do with less meat those who aren’t full-fledged vegans or vegetarians, no meat on Monday, it’s actually a simple and easy thing to do.”

RELATED: The Crawford-Gerber Family Waited for a Table at IHOP and Then ‘Ordered Every Picture’ On the Menu

Hanks then proclaimed, “Let’s do it honey!” to his wife beside him, and she concluded the video with excitement, replying, “Let’s do it!”

On their 10th anniversary, Meat Free Monday is launching #MFMCountMeIn, a global campaign which, “aims to bring celebrities, businesses, not-for-profit groups, educational institutions and individual supporters together, to celebrate what people are doing on the meat free front and inspire even more people to get on board,” as the announcement on Sunday detailed.

Image zoom Paul McCartney Gustavo Caballero/Getty

RELATED: Paul McCartney Teams Up with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood to Perform ‘Get Back’ and Snag a Selfie

Along with Hanks and Wilson, celebrities that have joined McCartney’s campaign include Ringo Starr, Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, Orlando Bloom, and Ellie Goulding.

“10 years of Meat Free Monday – I can’t believe it!” McCartney said in a statement. “It’s beautiful, and the support we’ve had from all these lovely people –you and all the other lovely people – it’s been great. It’s a simple idea that people have caught onto. They love it, we love it, the planet loves it, everybody loves it, the animals love it. It’s Meat Free Monday – happy 10 years!”

Since launching in 2009, Meat Free Mondays has worked with hundreds of schools, universities, restaurants and businesses, published The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, and produced a documentary short, ‘One Day a Week’