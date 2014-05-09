Image zoom

Life is still sweet for Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.

After learning that Hanks had been diagnosed with Type II diabetes late last year, the couple made diet and fitness a new family priority.

“We’ve really cut back a lot on sugar, and we find time in every day to exercise,” Wilson told PEOPLE at the movie premiere of Fed Up in L.A. on Thursday. “We actually walk and hike together. We’re not going to be doing duo, tantric yoga, or whatever,” she added with a laugh.

“When [you] were younger, you used to watch what you eat and exercise because you wanted to look really awesome, and now it’s because you want to feel really awesome,” she said.

There was reason that food and fitness were on her mind: the documentary, co-produced and narrated by Katie Couric, focuses on the dramatic rise in obesity rates in America over the last 30 years.

“We do have an obesity crisis in our country, and I think it’s going to be a very powerful film in terms of creating awareness to that fact, just being aware of what you eat and what you put into your body,” Wilson said.

“This is where it all begins. It’s always about awareness — at the end of the day, or at the beginning of the day, you have to be aware of what’s happening in order to make any changes.”

The changes in her family’s life, which Wilson said were immediate, even came with a special bonus.

“When you start feeling so much better and the weight starts coming off and your energy is so much more vital, you don’t miss the things that you thought you really needed, because you feel so much better,” she said.

Wilson and Hanks may be proof positive that the couple who plays together, stays together: The couple just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Sadly, on our actual anniversary, Tom was away working,” Wilson said. “But we celebrated the week before. It was so amazing. We kept just saying it to each other, ‘Seriously? Twenty-six years? Where did it go? It’s gone so fast.”

—Lance Debler, reporting by Reagan Alexander