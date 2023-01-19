Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays

Tom Hanks wants to go out with a piece of the "Tom Cruise cake" in his belly.

On Thursday's episode of Mythical Kitchen's newest YouTube series Last Meals, Hanks raved about the coconut cake that his friend Tom Cruise famously sends to him — and many other A-listers — every year for the holidays.

The actor sat down with chef and host Josh Scherer to talk about his upcoming film A Man Called Otto while being served his ideal "last meal." Hanks chose a feast comprised of challah French toast; a double double from In-n-Out with a Diet Coke; Greek salad with calamari and served with taramasalata; a taste of history platter from El Cholo, and, of course, the famed "Tom Cruise cake."

"This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year," said the Forrest Gump star before Scherer began slicing into the white chocolate bundt cake that's covered in shredded coconut flakes.

Hanks soon reveals that he never personally orders the cake, but instead teases that it's a gift from a famous friend.

"I don't want you to go berserk, but I'm going to drop a name now," the actor said. Hanks then revealed that the cake "is a Christmas gift we get every year from Tom Cruise."

The $110 bundt cake is made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. — and is even available for shipping on Goldbelly for those who aren't local.

Hanks explained that the cake is a big hit at the Playtone office, the production company he runs with producer Gary Goetzman.

"They start eyeing what mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called, the Tom Cruise cake?" Hanks said.

Hanks talks about how his office mates will take reasonably sized slices of cake at first, "but as time goes by we realize the days are numbered on this cake."

"Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices," Hanks joked. "It's a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake."

Hanks is not the only star to rave about Cruise's Christmas cake.

In December, Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star.

"My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. Cruise sends the gift with a note that reads: "Warmest wishes to you this holiday season."

O'Donnell showed off the same present in 2020. "Christmas is here when Tommy's gift shows up," she wrote at the time.