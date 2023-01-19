Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays

“This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year,” Tom Hanks reveals of the holiday gift from Tom Cruise

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 02:45 PM

Tom Hanks wants to go out with a piece of the "Tom Cruise cake" in his belly.

On Thursday's episode of Mythical Kitchen's newest YouTube series Last Meals, Hanks raved about the coconut cake that his friend Tom Cruise famously sends to him — and many other A-listers — every year for the holidays.

The actor sat down with chef and host Josh Scherer to talk about his upcoming film A Man Called Otto while being served his ideal "last meal." Hanks chose a feast comprised of challah French toast; a double double from In-n-Out with a Diet Coke; Greek salad with calamari and served with taramasalata; a taste of history platter from El Cholo, and, of course, the famed "Tom Cruise cake."

"This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year," said the Forrest Gump star before Scherer began slicing into the white chocolate bundt cake that's covered in shredded coconut flakes.

Hanks soon reveals that he never personally orders the cake, but instead teases that it's a gift from a famous friend.

"I don't want you to go berserk, but I'm going to drop a name now," the actor said. Hanks then revealed that the cake "is a Christmas gift we get every year from Tom Cruise."

The $110 bundt cake is made by Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, Calif. — and is even available for shipping on Goldbelly for those who aren't local.

Tom Hanks Eats His Last Meal
Mythical Kitchen/Youtube

Hanks explained that the cake is a big hit at the Playtone office, the production company he runs with producer Gary Goetzman.

"They start eyeing what mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called, the Tom Cruise cake?" Hanks said.

Hanks talks about how his office mates will take reasonably sized slices of cake at first, "but as time goes by we realize the days are numbered on this cake."

"Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices," Hanks joked. "It's a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" data-inlink="true">Tom Cruise</a>. Tom Hanks
The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty, Manny Carabel/WireImage

Hanks is not the only star to rave about Cruise's Christmas cake.

In December, Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star.

"My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. Cruise sends the gift with a note that reads: "Warmest wishes to you this holiday season."

O'Donnell showed off the same present in 2020. "Christmas is here when Tommy's gift shows up," she wrote at the time.

Related Articles
Rosie O'Donnell poses at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClrTfCRPuUF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link rosie Verified my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy ❤️🌹💋 #tomcruise
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Are Tom Hanks' Kids? All About Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Shares His 2-Ingredient Cocktail He's Dubbed the 'Diet Cokagne'
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
4 of the top advent calendars for adults
The 14 Best Advent Calendars for Adults of 2022
'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Jan 2018
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Relationship Timeline
The Best Gifts for Men
41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For
Ralphie Returns! Peter Billingsley Is a Dad on a Mission in A Christmas Story Christmas First Look
Peter Billingsley Teases 'A Christmas Story Christmas' : Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline