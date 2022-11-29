Tom Hanks' New Coffee Line Hanx For Our Troops Donates 100% of Profits to Support Veterans

"Good products for good reason," Tom Hanks said of his new consumer packaged goods company that kicked off with a collection of coffee products

By
Published on November 29, 2022 04:23 PM
Tom Hanks, greets a World War II veteran after a tribute to honor WW II vets that served in the Pacific Theater
Photo: Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images

Tom Hanks is giving back with a cup of Joe.

On Monday, the Oscar winner — who has starred as an armed service member many times across his forty year career — announced the launch of Hanx For Our Troops, a consumer packaged goods company that will benefit veterans and their families. 100% of all profits will go towards foundations that support the veteran community, including Headstrong, Hire Heroes USA, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Student Veterans of America as the first partnerships.

"We saw Hanx as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of the profits go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country," Hanks, 66, said in a press release. "Good products for good reason."

The company is starting their mission with a universally beloved product: coffee. The three blends — First Class Joe, SGT. Peppermint and Tom's Morning Magic Blend — will start shipping out in early December. Customers can pick from coffee grounds ($16 for 12 oz. bag), pods for machines ($16 for 18) or instant coffee sticks ($12 for 10).

As for Hanks's blend, "the malt is the kicker!" he says in the flavor's tasting notes. "I'll never forget my first taste of coffee perfected with a little milk and a dash of chocolate malt. School mornings are never quite as dreary again," the website reads. "You'll set your alarm early to savor this mystical elixir ASAP."

​​Along with providing 100% of proceeds to the veteran community, Hanx also aims to amplify the community's voices, as well as veteran-owned businesses.

"Our products support all those who have served America—past, and present—on active duty, as Veterans, and their families. By choosing our coffee, you help support those who chose to commit their time and efforts in defense of our liberties for the good cause that is the American Way. Every penny of profit says 'thank you' to them. We owe them our gratitude, eh?" reads a statement from Hanks on the website.

Hanx Ground Coffee Bags
Hanx

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hanx For Our Troops isn't the first time the Elvis actor has gotten involved in the community. In 2016, he helped army wife Jessica Allen launch the Hidden Heroes campaign. After her husband spent nearly a year at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Allen decided she "had to do something" after witnessing the "kinds of challenges" military caregivers face. The organization has since helped military caregivers connect and support each other.

Hanks has been as busy as ever, between launching Hanx For Our Troops and promoting his new movie, A Man Called Otto, set to hit theaters at the beginning of the new year.

The movie, based on Frederick Backman's 2012 book A Man Called Ove, sees Hanks as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who forms an unlikely friendship with his next-door neighbor.

"The way you treat your own neighbors, the way people can come together in any time of crisis happens over and over again. Anytime there's a tornado, a flood or something that hits a very particular community, everybody comes out and helps," Hanks told PEOPLE exclusively in October. "A Man Called Otto is a movie about community and a movie about family."

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Date Night at Governor’s Awards
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Otto also marks yet another collaboration between Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. Wilson, 66, served as a producer on the movie, and also wrote and performed an original song for its soundtrack, "Till You're Home," co-written by Grammy nominee David Hodge.

Wilson said the song was inspired in part by something a friend told her following the death of her father: "The conversation continues."

"It was a natural beginning to start there," she said. "This movie is about love and how love continues even after a person leaves this earth."

Related Articles
Dairy Queen holiday menu
Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
'Baking It' Season 2: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Get Musical in the Peacock Show's New Opening
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Ate a Thanksgiving Pie Off the Floor After Dropping It: 'Peak Gluttony'
Guy Fieri and family
Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving
In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. Krispy Kreme reported strong first quarter earnings with net income of $4 million compared with a loss of $3.06 million one year ago.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving
Kitchen Brand Deals Cyber Monday Tout
The Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals from Kitchenaid, Keurig, Breville, and More Are Up to 60% Off
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 05: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman attend the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on January 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts )
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K on Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' Hat for Charity: 'Not Australian Dollars'
Our Place Black Friday Deals Last Chance
The Viral Pan That Racked Up a Waitlist of 50,000 People Is Under $100 for Just 2 More Days
Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZMzEDpUza/ marthastewart48 Verified my thanksgiving decorations were basically all about the bird! 112 at last count! glass, wood, gilded, golden, metal, composite , porcelain etc etc fun for kids to count. keeps each busy for at least twenty minutes! 1h
Martha Stewart Shares Photos of Her Extensive Decorative Turkey Collection — Featuring 112 Different Turkeys!
thanksgiving leftover recipes
Epic Turkey Sandwiches to Make with Your Thanksgiving Leftovers
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Makes Barbecue Pulled Turkey Sandwiches with Leftover Cranberry Sauce
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Elevate Thanksgiving Leftovers with Tieghan Gerard's Turkey & Croissant Croque Madame
Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Antoni Porowski Transforms Thanksgiving Dinner into a Stuffing & Mashed Potato Latke Sandwich
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce