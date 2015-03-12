Image zoom

Tom Hanks sure does have a sweet spot for helping people out.



The actor, 58—who most recently made a surprise appearance in Carly Rae Jepsen’s newest music video—and his son Truman, 19, were on route to a typewriter shop in the town of Los Altos in the San Francisco Bay Area on Feb. 28 when he spotted three hard-working Girl Scouts selling some delicious treats.

Hanks purchased four boxes of cookies, donated an additional $20 and supplied more than enough smiles to go around the small town.

But proving he’s a fan of these traditional treats was just the initiation of becoming a Girl Scout for the day. The Academy Award winner hung around and acted as a good ol’ Hollywood prop, letting fans take photos with him only after they bought some cookies.

“I’m still on cloud nine,” Archana Appanna, whose daughter was one of the three Scouts selling cookies, told the Los Altos Town Crier. “We did not know who he was at first because he covered his face with a baseball cap and glasses.”

