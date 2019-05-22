Even a celebrity as beloved as Tom Hanks can’t always get what he wants.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 62-year-old actor shared his experience at this year’s Stagecoach country music festival, where he watched wife Rita Wilson perform.

“It was magnificent,” Hanks said of watching his wife sing at the festival. “What’s great about that is there’s music all day long. So you just kind of go from one venue to the next.”

At one point during the day, the Forrest Gump actor decided he wanted a beer.

“I wanted to have a nice tasty bucket of suds,” Hanks shared. “So I went to the place where you get the beer from and there were four ladies who were serving it up and I stood up and I said ‘Pull me a draw!’ And they said, ‘We can’t because your ID has not been verified.'”

Confused, Hanks said he responded: “‘It says Beer For Sale here and I’ve come to ask for a beer and you’re not going to give me one because, what, you think I’m underage?!'”

“I said ‘I’m 62 years old and you know my name so I think I should be able to get a beer,'” he continued. “They said, ‘No, you have to go — somewhere over there is a stand where you give them your ID and you verify that you’re old enough to have a beer.'”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at Stagecoach Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hanks even tried to bribe the bartenders with tickets to the upcoming Toy Story 4 premiere — but they weren’t having it.

“I must credit these ladies: they did not cave!” he said. “I was offering them tickets to stuff… I said, ‘You will come to the Toy Story premiere with me! Just go like that with a red solo cup underneath and let me walk away with a beer!’ And they would not allow it.”

“I argued with them for 20 minutes,” he continued. “I said, ‘Honestly, do you not have eyes? Explain this to me!’ It scared them a little bit but they were just absolutely resolute.”

Luckily, Hanks did eventually get his beer.

“Eventually a guy came over about a half hour later… and he gave me a bracelet and then guess what I did? I chugged me a brewski,” the actor said.

Wilson, who released her album Halfway to Home in late March, took the stage on the second night of the festival held in Indio, California in April.

“@stagecoach thank you!!!! Had THE Best time!!! Even in the crazy heat you brought the energy and love!! #stagecoach #singer #singersongwriter #songwriter,” Wilson, 62, wrote on Instagram.

The star’s message accompanied a photo of her posing under the festival’s logo in a sparkly Tom Ford cowgirl get-up, complete with a cowboy hat.