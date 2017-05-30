Check Out Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's 5-Tier, Ultra-Patriotic Wedding Cake

Ahead of his May 6 nuptials to Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley had plans to create the dessert for their 120 wedding guests at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.

“I thought that I was going to be able to make the wedding cake myself,” he says in a series of videos on his YouTube channel. “And upon trying a couple of recipes, realized how difficult it was going to be.”

Instead, the British Olympic diver, 23, made the wise decision to enlist the help of U.K. bakery Crumbs & Doilies to create a five-tier red, white and blue-themed cake and document the entire process. Daley was still heavily involved in the decisions—but left Black, 42, entirely in the dark.

“It’s a complete secret to him. He doesn’t know exactly whats going on,” says Daley. “I just said, ‘We’ll handle the cake, leave it to us and we got it.’ So the first time he’s gonna see it is on the wedding day.”

The athlete—who is a bit of a foodie in his own right, posting cooking videos on YouTube and gorgeous food photos on Instagram—shared the big reveal in his latest video on Sunday.

Daley says he decided on a patriotic theme because “I love the Union Jack but also [because] Lance is American so there’s the stars and stripes elements too,” he says. The dessert was made up of layers of banana chocolate chip cake (Daley’s favorite) and carrot cake (Black’s favorite) and each tier had its own unique red, white and blue decoration. The bottom layer was covered in fondant stars, followed by a marble-effect tier, one covered in sprinkles, a drip cake tier and the top cake was covered in white chocolate bark made by Daley himself.

Instead of traditional cake toppers, the bakery’s “Cupcake Jemma” decided to use the couple’s initials, Daley’s in the British flag design, and Black’s modeled after the American flag.

“While the cake was being put together, Lance and I were actually getting married and it was one of the most crazy, surreal experiences of my life,” says Daley.

When they finally revealed the cake to Black, his reaction was everything Daley had hoped for. “I’m not sure if I’m getting married or if it’s Fourth of July,” said Black before trying to sneak a taste.

“As you can tell, Lance absolutely loved the cake,” added Daley.