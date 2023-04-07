Every Star Who Has Spoken About Receiving the Tom Cruise Coconut Cake

The true mark of "making it" in Hollywood isn't an Oscar or a billboard with your face on it — it's getting a coconut cake from Tom Cruise. See which A-listers have bragged about receiving one of the coveted coconut cakes (and which ones have mourned falling off the gift list)

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on April 7, 2023 04:33 PM
01 of 11

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell at the "SMILF" Press Conference at the SLS Hotel on October 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Vera Anderson/WireImage

Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Cruise have been friends for 25 years now (she famously used to gush about him on her talk show) and the actress doesn't feel the holiday spirit until the delicious dessert shows up on her doorstep each year.

This past Christmas, O'Donnell proudly showed off the sweet delivery writing on Instagram, "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy."

02 of 11

Jay Ellis

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cruise's cake is so renowned that his Top Gun costar, Jay Ellis flew it to Mexico last year.

"This year, my family, we all met in Mexico to spend Christmas together," Ellis said while on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "And I was away filming a movie, and I was like, 'Mom, can you freeze the cake and take it to Mexico?' My whole family was like, 'Yes, freeze the cake.'"

He continued, "Whatever it is — dry ice, ice cubes, whatever it is — we froze the cake," he said. "We took it to Mexico, thawed it out and we had it on Christmas Day."

(Assuming you don't get added to Cruise's list by Christmas, the Woodland Hills, Calif.-based bakery that makes the cake, Doan's, will ship you one in dry ice via their Goldbelly page.)

03 of 11

Tom Hanks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for The Recording Academy

Also on the gift list? Tom Hanks,who described the cake as being "so great you can really only have it once a year."

Apparently, the cake is a huge hit at his production company, Playtone, where his colleagues wait with bated breath, for it to be delivered each year.

"They start eyeing: What mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called the Tom Cruise cake?" he said while on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube series Last Meals.

And because the cake is such a treat, the company begins to savor each slice as the days go on. "Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices," Hanks joked.

"It's a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake."

04 of 11

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Cruise revealed Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance are also recipients of the famous cake.

"I like to send cakes to people and stuff like that," Cruise stated. "I sent one to you and Courtney-"

"Yeah, but only I ate it," the Black Panther actress gleefully joked about her refusal to share.

05 of 11

Elle & Dakota Fanning

Actors Tom Cruise (L) and Elle Fanning arrive at the "Super 8" Los Angeles Premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on June 8, 2011 in Westwood, California.
Tom Cruise and Elle Fanning. Lester Cohen/WireImage

After getting a special shout out from the Mission Impossible actor during last year's Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning revealed Cruise has shown her and sister Dakota so much love over the years.

Cruise and Dakota starred in War of the Worlds together back in 2005.

Elle told PEOPLE that Cruise "made it a point to kind of stay in [Dakota's] life ... which was so kind."

She continued, "And he sends her a birthday gift every single year still. We get the coconut cake that he sends, which I know Kirsten Dunst said she gets one, as well, from working with him in Interview with the Vampire."

06 of 11

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst
Amy Sussman/WireImage

As Elle mentioned, Dunst has been on the list of recipients since working with Cruise in 1994.

"He gives me a cake every Christmas," Dunst told Graham Norton during a 2016 appearance on his show. "We call it the Cruise cake at my house. It's the best coconut cake I've ever had in my life."

07 of 11

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide

Though Jon Hamm starred in Top Gun: Maverick with Cruise, he was a receiver of the coconut bundt cake long before then.

"I'm on the list. I'm very proud to be on the list," Hamm told Dish Nation. "I was on the list pre-Maverick so I'm very happy. I predate the movie, so somehow I got on that list."

08 of 11

Miles Teller

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller attend the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick"
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Much like the team at Tom Hanks' production company, Miles Teller couldn't fathom the thought of finishing the cake in its entirety when he got it for his birthday.

"The coconut cake is very good," he admitted to Dish Nation during the Hollywood premiere of the Top Gun last year.

"I have one in my fridge right now he sent for my birthday in February. So what month are we in? May? I still have it, so that that let's you know how good it is."

09 of 11

Cobie Smulders

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1528 -- Pictured: Actress Cobie Smulders during an interview on Monday, October 4, 2021
Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Also on the preservation train is Cobie Smulders, who freezes her holiday gift so it lasts for months.

"It's so good. I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until like March," she told Jimmy Fallon (who also bragged about being on "the list"). "I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good, I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."

10 of 11

Graham Norton

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Graham Norton attends the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

This famous cake is so much of a hot item, sometimes it doesn't even get to its intended recipient, as Graham Norton found out.

While prepping for an episode in which Renée Zellweger appeared, Norton found out Cruise had sent the cake to his office for years — he just never received it.

"I didn't know we were on the Tom Cruise Cake List 'til today!" he told the Jerry Maguire actress, while asking her about her own receipt of the treat.

"I was talking about you being on the cake list and somebody said 'Oh, yeah, we get a cake from Tom every year,' and I went, 'Do we? I've never seen the bloody cake.'"

Turns out, it was "the nicest cake" someone in Norton's crew had ever had...and didn't last long enough to make it to the host himself!

11 of 11

Brooke Shields

brooke shields
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Someone who received the cake for a while — and would like to again — is Brooke Shields.

"I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about]," she told PEOPLE recently, adding with a laugh, "I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake. Tom, I need to be back on the cake list!"

Related Articles
Brooke Shields Rollout
Brooke Shields Wonders Why She's Off Tom Cruise's Coconut Cake Gift List: 'I Want to Get Back On!' [Exclusive]
Tom Cruise and Jay Ellis attend the Korea Red Carpet for "Top Gun: Maverick" at Lotte World on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says He Flew Tom Cruise's Christmas Cake to His Mexico Vacation
Tom Cruise. Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays
Elle Fanning and Tom Cruise
Elle Fanning Reacts to Tom Cruise's Sweet Shout-Out at Cannes: I Was 'Pinching Myself'
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Rosie O'Donnell poses at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClrTfCRPuUF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link rosie Verified my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy ❤️🌹💋 #tomcruise
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg Praises Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'You Saved Hollywood's Ass'
Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer
Tom Cruise Says He Cried During Reunion with Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'Pretty Emotional'
Courtney B. Vance (L) and actress Angela Bassett attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Relationship Timeline
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Slater Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance and Courtney B. Vance attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Angela Bassett's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Everybody 'Doing Nothing' After Will Smith Slap in Oscars 2023 Monologue
Black History Month rollout
Jay Ellis Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Group Chat Is 'On Fire All the Time' After Oscar Nominations
Miles and Keleigh Teller Bud Light Superbowl Ad
Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Give a 'Sneak Peek' at Their Home Life in Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Courtney B. Vance Says Wife Angela Bassett Is 'Overdue' for an Oscar: 'It's Been 29 Years'