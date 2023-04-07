01 of 11 Rosie O'Donnell Vera Anderson/WireImage Rosie O'Donnell and Tom Cruise have been friends for 25 years now (she famously used to gush about him on her talk show) and the actress doesn't feel the holiday spirit until the delicious dessert shows up on her doorstep each year. This past Christmas, O'Donnell proudly showed off the sweet delivery writing on Instagram, "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy."

02 of 11 Jay Ellis Kevin Mazur/Getty Cruise's cake is so renowned that his Top Gun costar, Jay Ellis flew it to Mexico last year. "This year, my family, we all met in Mexico to spend Christmas together," Ellis said while on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "And I was away filming a movie, and I was like, 'Mom, can you freeze the cake and take it to Mexico?' My whole family was like, 'Yes, freeze the cake.'" He continued, "Whatever it is — dry ice, ice cubes, whatever it is — we froze the cake," he said. "We took it to Mexico, thawed it out and we had it on Christmas Day." (Assuming you don't get added to Cruise's list by Christmas, the Woodland Hills, Calif.-based bakery that makes the cake, Doan's, will ship you one in dry ice via their Goldbelly page.)

03 of 11 Tom Hanks Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for The Recording Academy Also on the gift list? Tom Hanks,who described the cake as being "so great you can really only have it once a year." Apparently, the cake is a huge hit at his production company, Playtone, where his colleagues wait with bated breath, for it to be delivered each year. "They start eyeing: What mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called the Tom Cruise cake?" he said while on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube series Last Meals. And because the cake is such a treat, the company begins to savor each slice as the days go on. "Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices," Hanks joked. "It's a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake."

04 of 11 Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Cruise revealed Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance are also recipients of the famous cake. "I like to send cakes to people and stuff like that," Cruise stated. "I sent one to you and Courtney-" "Yeah, but only I ate it," the Black Panther actress gleefully joked about her refusal to share.

05 of 11 Elle & Dakota Fanning Tom Cruise and Elle Fanning. Lester Cohen/WireImage After getting a special shout out from the Mission Impossible actor during last year's Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning revealed Cruise has shown her and sister Dakota so much love over the years. Cruise and Dakota starred in War of the Worlds together back in 2005. Elle told PEOPLE that Cruise "made it a point to kind of stay in [Dakota's] life ... which was so kind." She continued, "And he sends her a birthday gift every single year still. We get the coconut cake that he sends, which I know Kirsten Dunst said she gets one, as well, from working with him in Interview with the Vampire."

06 of 11 Kirsten Dunst Amy Sussman/WireImage As Elle mentioned, Dunst has been on the list of recipients since working with Cruise in 1994. "He gives me a cake every Christmas," Dunst told Graham Norton during a 2016 appearance on his show. "We call it the Cruise cake at my house. It's the best coconut cake I've ever had in my life."

07 of 11 Jon Hamm Jon Hamm. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide Though Jon Hamm starred in Top Gun: Maverick with Cruise, he was a receiver of the coconut bundt cake long before then. "I'm on the list. I'm very proud to be on the list," Hamm told Dish Nation. "I was on the list pre-Maverick so I'm very happy. I predate the movie, so somehow I got on that list."

08 of 11 Miles Teller Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Much like the team at Tom Hanks' production company, Miles Teller couldn't fathom the thought of finishing the cake in its entirety when he got it for his birthday. "The coconut cake is very good," he admitted to Dish Nation during the Hollywood premiere of the Top Gun last year. "I have one in my fridge right now he sent for my birthday in February. So what month are we in? May? I still have it, so that that let's you know how good it is."

09 of 11 Cobie Smulders Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Also on the preservation train is Cobie Smulders, who freezes her holiday gift so it lasts for months. "It's so good. I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until like March," she told Jimmy Fallon (who also bragged about being on "the list"). "I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good, I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."

10 of 11 Graham Norton This famous cake is so much of a hot item, sometimes it doesn't even get to its intended recipient, as Graham Norton found out. While prepping for an episode in which Renée Zellweger appeared, Norton found out Cruise had sent the cake to his office for years — he just never received it. "I didn't know we were on the Tom Cruise Cake List 'til today!" he told the Jerry Maguire actress, while asking her about her own receipt of the treat. "I was talking about you being on the cake list and somebody said 'Oh, yeah, we get a cake from Tom every year,' and I went, 'Do we? I've never seen the bloody cake.'" Turns out, it was "the nicest cake" someone in Norton's crew had ever had...and didn't last long enough to make it to the host himself!