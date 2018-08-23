Tom Colicchio Fires Back After His Home Was Vandalized with 'Hate Speech' By Trump Supporters

Tom Colicchio‘s home in Mattituck, New York was vandalized with graffiti after the celebrity chef showed support for congressional Democratic candidate Perry Gershon with a lawn sign.

Colicchio woke up on Tuesday to the words “Cuomo=Death to America” (referring to New York governor Andrew Cuomo), “Trump,” and “Go Home” scrawled in red spray paint across his lawn and sidewalk. The Top Chef star shares the home with his wife, Lori Silverbush, and their two kids Luka, 9, and Mateo, 7. The couple has been living in the town on the North Fork of Long Island for 16 years.

“This was in response for putting a @perrygershon yard sign up,” he wrote on a video of the incident, referencing the politician running for New York’s first district against Republican Lee Zeldin. “What say you @leezeldin.”

Silverbush, who was also targeted in what she called a “swath of hate speech,” shared more images of the graffiti. “Cute touch: my name & a defaced Jewish star,” she tweeted. “Wake up USA: POTUS tacitly applauds this. THIS is whats at stake in the upcoming elections. #Vote2018 #NeverAgain.”

This was in response for putting a @perrygershon yard sign up. What say you @leezeldin also my wife’s name a cross and a Jewish Star pic.twitter.com/vFKIJPaJhD — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) August 21, 2018

Woke up this a.m. to a swath of hate speech painted across the property I share with @tomcolicchio and our 2 little boys. Cute touch: my name & a defaced Jewish star. Wake up USA: POTUS tacitly applauds this. THIS is whats at stake in the upcoming elections. #Vote2018 #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/8tp3HYka2p — Lori Silverbush (@lsilverbush) August 21, 2018

The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit responded to the scene, though the case is not being classified as a hate crime, according to the Suffolk Times.

Colicchio thanked the Southold Town Highway Department for cleaning up the spray paint “immediately” and also responded to fellow community members reaching out in support of him on Twitter.

Zeldin posted a statement to his Facebook calling for the person responsible “to be identified and prosecuted.”

“I have no idea who this particular couple who lives there supports in the Democratic Party primary for Governor, but regardless, they should not be targeted for their political views one way or the other and especially referencing their religion as well was totally unacceptable and laced with hate,” he continued. “Settle your scores at the ballot box in our great country! There is no place whatsoever for actions like this in our political discourse.”