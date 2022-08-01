Tom Colicchio's Burgers with Caramelized Balsamic Onions
"If you want to take this recipe to the next level, replace traditional beef patties with Wagyu beef for melt-in-your-mouth burgers that are worth the splurge," says the head judge on Bravo’s Top Chef season 18, which was filmed in Portland, Ore.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 large (about 10 oz. each) onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 4 (¾-oz.) truffle pecorino cheese slices
- 4 brioche buns, toasted
- Bread and butter pickles
- Ketchup
Directions
- Step 1Heat oil in a skillet over medium. Add onions; cook, stirring often, until fully softened and translucent, 12 to 14 minutes. Add sugar; cook, stirring often, until onions are caramelized and golden brown, 14 to 15 minutes. Add vinegar; cook, stirring constantly, until onions cook down to a marmalade consistency, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Step 2Shape beef evenly into 4 (¾-inch-thick, 5-inch-wide) patties. Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°), or heat a cast-iron skillet over medium high. Place patties on hot grate, or add to skillet; cook 5 minutes. Flip patties, and top each with 1 cheese slice. Cook until desired degree of doneness, or 5 to 6 minutes for medium (140° to 145°).
- Step 3Place 1 cooked patty on each toasted bun; top evenly with balsamic onions. Serve burgers with pickles, ketchup and your choice of toppings and condiments.