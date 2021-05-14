Tom Colicchio's Burgers with Caramelized Balsamic Onions

Rating: Unrated

"If you want to take this recipe to the next level, replace traditional beef patties with Wagyu beef for melt-in-your-mouth burgers that are worth the splurge," says the head judge on Bravo’s Top Chef season 18, which was filmed in Portland, Ore.

By People Staff

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

"If you want to take this recipe to the next level, replace traditional beef patties with Wagyu beef for melt-in-your-mouth burgers that are worth the splurge," says the head judge on Bravo's Top Chef season 18, which was filmed in Portland, Ore.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium. Add onions; cook, stirring often, until fully softened and translucent, 12 to 14 minutes. Add sugar; cook, stirring often, until onions are caramelized and golden brown, 14 to 15 minutes. Add vinegar; cook, stirring constantly, until onions cook down to a marmalade consistency, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Shape beef evenly into 4 (¾-inch-thick, 5-inch-wide) patties. Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°), or heat a cast-iron skillet over medium high. Place patties on hot grate, or add to skillet; cook 5 minutes. Flip patties, and top each with 1 cheese slice. Cook until desired degree of doneness, or 5 to 6 minutes for medium (140° to 145°).

  • Place 1 cooked patty on each toasted bun; top evenly with balsamic onions. Serve burgers with pickles, ketchup and your choice of toppings and condiments.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com 05/21/2021