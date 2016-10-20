Watching Tom Brady Eat Halloween Candy in Slow Motion Will Be the Highlight of Your Day
Tom Brady may not drink coffee or snack on strawberries, but it turns out he does eat candy. And he does it in a very, very sexy way.
The Patriots quarterback, who is known for following a strict, health-conscious diet, recently filmed a Halloween video for UnReal candy—where the sweet treat becomes the object of his affection. Shot in Brady’s home kitchen and set to some seriously sexy-time music, the 1-minute clip posted on Brady’s Facebook account shows the football star eating one of the brand’s chocolate peanut butter cups and, as you’ll see, relishing each and every bite.
“Less sugar? Oh yeah, baby,” the screen reads as Brady slowly closes his eyes and goes in for a bite. “Halloween? More like Hallow-yes,” he continues, while raising his fists in mock victory. The candy company, which was founded by two teenagers, says they make sweets that contain less sugar than popular mass market brands, only natural products and no-GMOs.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTomBrady%2Fvideos%2F1288283427879471%2F&show_text=0&width=560
The “Eat Candy Responsibly” video ends with Brady, who recently returned to playing with the Patriots following an 4-game NFL suspension, packing his gym bag full of candy to presumably share with his teammates. “Time to get to practice …” the screen reads.
The Super Bowl champ and his wife Gisele Bündchen made headlines earlier this year when their personal chef Allen Campbell revealed what the couple eats and doesn’t eat as part of their daily diet. “[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory,” Campbell said. “So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month.”