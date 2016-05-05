The news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s insanely restrictive diet shocked many—what are “nightshades,” anyway?—while others were curious about the glamorous couple's veggie-focused meals.

If you're one of the curious, start saving your pennies—Brady is coming out with his own cookbook, called the TB12 Nutrition Manual, for a cool $200.

The New England Patriots quarterback announced the book on Facebook Wednesday, advertising it as a guide to becoming a healthy athlete like the four-time Super Bowl winner.

“I wanted to share with you guys another step toward achieving your peak performance,” he wrote. “Check it out you will love it!‪ #‎ididntcomethisfartoonlycomethisfar”

The book includes “information about our core TB12 nutritional philosophies and featuring a library of 89 seasonally-inspired recipes that you can use to support your TB12-aligned nutrition plan,” according to Brady's website.

A sneak preview of shows a recipe for avocado ice cream (though the creamy treat looks like it involves some cocoa powder, as it's a nice chocolate brown shade, not green), and one for sweet potato gnocchi with escarole.

The limited-edition “living document” is currently available for pre-order, and includes binding that allows you to open up the book and add new recipes that Brady's company will send out periodically.

According to the site, the first printing has already sold out, but they'll sell more copies as soon as they become available, hopefully by June 7.

