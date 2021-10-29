"I'm pumped that I can get back to bread, all because of Hero," says the NFL star

Tom Brady Is 'Back to' Eating Bread in Ad for Subway's New 1-Net Carb, 100-Calorie Hero

Tom Brady is famously picky about his diet, but even he is taking a bite out of Subway's new bread.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who has joked in previous Subway commercials about not eating bread, despite earning the nickname "Bready" by the brand — is helping the quick service restaurant hawk their new Hero Bread sandwich rolls, a 1-net-carb and zero-sugar bread option that delivers the signature flavor fans love with added nutritional benefits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brady is an investor in Hero Labs, Inc., makers of Hero Bread, alongside stars like Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Each six-inch sub roll also features 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber, and only 100 calories — something that seems to have swayed Brady to bite into his first sandwich in years.

"As well noted, your boy isn't the biggest bread guy," Brady, 44, admits in a new ad shared to Subway's social media pages, before listing Hero Bread's nutritional information. "Now I'm pumped that I can get back to bread, all because of Hero."

"Truly, unbelievable," he adds.

Subway is the first chain restaurant to product test Hero Bread in its stores.

They're testing Hero Bread sandwich rolls for a limited time in Savannah, Ga.; Des Moines, Iowa; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Boise, Idaho. Beginning Nov. 5, they'll allow fans to vote on other test markets for the Hero Bread test at hero.co/vote.

The move is all part of Subway's multiyear journey to evolve their menu through culinary innovation — a transformation being made to elevate the guest experience and deliver to Subway fans what the brand calls "better choices and craveable flavor."

Eat Fresh Refresh menu changes began in July and included 20 updates — the most implemented by the brand since opening its first store in 1965.

Updates included "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches," per a press release.

Among new additions were artisan Italian and hearty multigrain bread options, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, parmesan vinaigrette and more.

Subway Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their shifts appear to be paying off. In September, the company announced that their August sales in the U.S. were "the strongest Subway has experienced since 2013," with a 4 percent increase in sales compared to 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subway also revealed that at their top-performing 25 percent restaurants, representing over 5,000 locations, they saw a 33 percent increase in sales this August compared to August 2019.

And a survey of more than 66,000 customers concluded that 83 percent of people are satisfied with the menu changes.