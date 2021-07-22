Red, White and Blue Treats to Make for Your Olympics Viewing Party
Show your pride for Team USA with these patriotic recipes
Frozen Coconut Daiquiris
Every party needs a signature cocktail, and nothing is more on-theme than these America-themed boozy beverages created by Beauty & Essex beverage director Megan Ardizoni. Each layer is made with a coconut simple syrup that you'll want to use again and again for all future cocktails.
Get the recipe HERE.
Brownie Flag Cake
You can't go wrong with a classic flag cake. The key to making the white stripes and stars on top of Gaby Dalkin's moist brownie cake is to roll some of the fruit in powdered sugar.
Get the recipe HERE.
Hand Pies
Chef Jamika Pessoa created these bite-size desserts to be half pie and half ice cream sandwich. They'll have the party doing flips like the gymnasts in Tokyo.
Get the recipe HERE.
Pecan-Rum Balls
You only need a few ingredients to make these festive (and spiked!) dessert balls from Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell. Swap out the rum for root beer for a nonalcoholic version.
Get the recipe HERE.
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
Don't feel like baking but still want to entertain for the Games? Molly Yeh's dessert is the perfect solution.
Get the recipe HERE.
Firecracker Pops
Keep your guests cool with these treats from Clarice Lam, the pastry chef at Kimika in N.Y.C. They're flavored and colored naturally with tart cherries and limes, creamy coconut milk and sweet blueberries.
Get the recipe HERE.
Tie-Dye Cheesecake Stars
Buddy Valastro makes these cute confections by separating and dying the cheesecake batter red, white and blue and then swirling them together with a wooden skewer. If you don't have a star-shaped cookie cutter, simply cut them into squares—they'll still be beaming with pride.
Get the recipe HERE.
Toffee Popcorn Balls
Who doesn't love dessert on a stick? Even your kids can pitch in decorating these salty-sweet balls in melted red and blue chocolates.
Get the recipe HERE.
