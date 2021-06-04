Leona Feigh did not want to share her birthday cake

Toddler Asks for Cake Depicting Mufasa's Death in The Lion King: 'Everyone Will Be Too Sad to Eat'

A toddler in Minnesota had an interesting request for her birthday cake.

Casey Feigh wrote on Twitter that his three-year-old niece Leona asked her parents for a Lion King-themed cake for her birthday party. However, instead of asking for a "Hakuna Matata" cake featuring Simba, Timone and Pumba like one might imagine when considering this Disney classic, Leona reportedly wanted a cake depicting Mufasa's death scene.

According to the tweet, she told her parents she wanted that scene because "everyone will be too sat to eat the cake and it will all be for me."

Thirsty Whale Bakery was apparently up for the challenge. Their confection showed the moments after Scar allows his brother to fall off the ledge. On the cake, a young Simba is looking down on his father, who is laying on the ground (the cake board) after being trampled. Beside Mufasa's dead body, the cake reads "Leona is 3!" in red writing.

After Casey's tweet went viral, Leona and her family chatted with Today to discuss the story behind the interesting cake request.

According to Today Parents, Leona's mom, Alison said she was too embarrassed to call and order the cookies-and-cream flavored cake, so she sent an email instead.

"I was like, 'I'll just put it in writing and click send. The worst the can say is no," she told the publication.

But they didn't say no at all. In fact, the bakery happily obliged the request, and reportedly offered Alison many options for the way the cake could be executed, and even offered to add claw markings to the side of the finished product.