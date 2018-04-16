This recipe from the chef and author of the SOUL cookbook is “infused with summertime sweetness.”

Todd Richards’ Blueberry Tea-Brined Chicken Thighs

1 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1 whole star anise

6 black peppercorns

2 cups, plus 2 qt. water, divided

1 cup fresh blueberries

12 regular-size black tea bags

3 Tbsp. kosher salt

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper

1. Stir together sugar, zest, star anise, peppercorns and 2 cups water in a saucepan over medium; bring to a boil.

2. Add blueberries, and reduce heat to low. Cover, and simmer 8 minutes.

3. Remove from heat, and let cool. Using a potato masher or back of a slotted spoon, mash blueberries into syrup. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids.

4. Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Add tea bags, and remove from heat. Cover and let stand 7 minutes; discard bags. Stir in blueberry syrup.

5. Combine salt and half of the tea mixture in a large bowl; stir until salt is dissolved. Add chicken thighs to salt-tea mixture; chill 4 hours or overnight. Chill remaining tea to drink later.

6. Preheat a grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Remove chicken from brine; discard liquid. Pat dry, and let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Sprinkle with pepper. Place chicken, skin side down, on oiled grill grates. Grill, covered, turning occasionally, until a thermometer registers 165° when inserted and skin is browned and crispy, 20 to 22 minutes. Serve with blueberry tea.

Serves: 4

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 45 minutes, plus chilling time

