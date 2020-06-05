Today Is National Donut Day — Here's Where to Get a Free Donut

Friday, June 5 is National Donut dDay and these places are offering some sweet deals to celebrate the sugary treat.

Duck Donuts chain which has locations spread across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast is turning the day into national a whole weekend of celebration. On Friday and Saturday they're giving away free cinnamon-sugar donuts to every customer.

Dunkin' has been giving away a free donut with the purchase of any beverage every Friday since March, and National Donut Day is no exception.

Krispy Kreme has taken this holiday a step further, turning National Donut Day into National Donut Week. Throughout the past week, they have been giving away one donut to every customer — no purchase necessary. If you weren't aware of this promotion, Friday is the last day so you still have a chance to grab some doughy goodness.

Supermarket favorite Entenmann decided to forego this holiday and is instead running the "Standing Dougnation Sweepstakes" through June 18. Entenmann's is encouraging fans to nominate their favorite healthcare hero on Twitter for a chance to receive a $500 donation to the healthcare facility of their choice and free donuts at the facility.