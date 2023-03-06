Toblerone to Drop Iconic Matterhorn Logo Under 'Swissness' Rules

The Swiss milk chocolate brand is moving its production out of Switzerland, therefore the Matterhorn logo can no longer be used, the company confirmed Sunday

By
Published on March 6, 2023 11:22 AM
Toblerone at Beyond the Butcher Block hosted by Pat LaFrieda with Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone as a part of the Bank of America Dinner Series during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Noir NYC on October 16, 2014 in New York City.
Photo: Michael N. Todaro/Getty

Toblerone is no longer going to be the Matterhorn of chocolate.

The Swiss milk chocolate brand announced Sunday that it will be dropping the iconic Alpine mountain design from its candy bars because it's shifting some of its production out of Switzerland.

Under strict "Swissness' regulations introduced in 2017, this means the chocolate maker can no longer feature key symbols of Swiss provenance such as the country's red-and-white flag or the famous 14,690ft Matterhorn, The Guardian reported.

Additionally, the Toblerone packaging will now read "established in Switzerland," rather than "of Switzerland," CNN added of the switch, and include a more generic mountain summit design on their logo.

"The packaging redesign introduces a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic," a rep for Mondelēz, the confectionary brand's U.S. owner, told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper, per The Guardian.

PEOPLE did not immediately receive a response from Mondelēz for information on the planned changes.

Matterhorn mountain looms above the valley that includes the village of Zermatt on January 7, 2022 near Zermatt, Switzerland. Zermatt is a popular tourist destination both in winter and summer.
Matterhorn mountain. Sean Gallup/Getty

The announcement follows a 2022 decision by Mondelēz to move some of its Toblerone production to nearby Slovakia, where the company produces Milka chocolate — also originally made in Switzerland.

It will end a 115-year association between the mountain and the candy bar since it was created by Theodor Tobler and his cousin Emil Baumann in Bern, Switzerland in 1908. Yet the influence of the craggy peak will not vanish completely. The company's website states that the chocolate's signature triangular shape was inspired by the Matterhorn, which rests in Tobler's mountainous homeland.

The chocolate's brand name is also play on Tobler's name and 'torrone,' the Italian word for honey and almond nougat.

The candy company's announcement is not the first major change to the design of Toblerone in recent years.

In 2016, the British government was asked to explain why the troughs between the bar's chocolate peaks had become wider, The Washington Post reported Monday. The company explained at the time that this had been prompted by a "long-planned" reduction in weight due to the rising cost of some ingredients.

"Toblerone remains one of the best value and most delicious Swiss chocolate products in the market," the company announced on the Toblerone Facebook page at the time, per CNBC. "This is because we always work hard to ensure we offer value for money for our consumers, but like many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients."

"We carry these costs for as long as possible," the statement continued, "but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK, from the wider range of available Toblerone products."

The company's social media channels have not yet updated the brand's latest news or revealed Toblerone's new non-Matterhorn design.

