The New Toasted Coconut Oreos Sound So, So Good

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 03:14 PM
We will never — we repeat, never — not be excited by a new Oreo flavor.

Especially when that flavor is toasted coconut. In a much-needed break from pumpkin spice/fall flavor mania, Oreo has surprised shoppers with a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic cake. So far, they’ve been spotted at Meijer stores.

As labeled on the front of the package, the new Oreo is a vanilla cookie with a toasted coconut crème, which contains actual “flakes of toasted coconut.” The bright yellow package is decorated with a fluffy coconut layer cake.

2015 has been a big year for novelty Oreo flavors. This year alone, they’ve blessed us with such delights as Brownie Batter, Cotton Candy and Key Lime Pie.

If it wasn’t already apparent, we’re huge fans of desserts inspired by other desserts.

Need tips on how to stack your new cookies? Khloé Kardashian has got you covered.

