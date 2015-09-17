The New Toasted Coconut Oreos Sound So, So Good

We will never — we repeat, never — not be excited by a new Oreo flavor.

Especially when that flavor is toasted coconut. In a much-needed break from pumpkin spice/fall flavor mania, Oreo has surprised shoppers with a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic cake. So far, they’ve been spotted at Meijer stores.

As labeled on the front of the package, the new Oreo is a vanilla cookie with a toasted coconut crème, which contains actual “flakes of toasted coconut.” The bright yellow package is decorated with a fluffy coconut layer cake.

2015 has been a big year for novelty Oreo flavors. This year alone, they’ve blessed us with such delights as Brownie Batter, Cotton Candy and Key Lime Pie.

If it wasn’t already apparent, we’re huge fans of desserts inspired by other desserts.

