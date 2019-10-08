Cheerios just got a tropical makeover with their latest flavor, Toasted Coconut.

The limited edition variety hits the shelves this November and “is inspired by the delicious nutty flavor of coconut,” according to the brand’s website.

The flavor was first spotted in September by the Instagram account @fueledbymunchies, and General Mills confirmed the November release to Delish on Oct. 1.

Toasted Coconut Cheerios promise to bring “the sweet, exotic taste of a relaxing tropical getaway right to your breakfast bowl,” according to the Cheerios website—and we’re hoping they make good on this promise as the dreary fall weather hits.

This is the latest variation of the classic cereal from the company, who debuted Blueberry Cheerios in April. Other fun flavors include Peach, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Banana Nut.

Toasted Coconut Cheerios will be available in all major retailers and will set you back just $2.99 per box — but they aren’t here to stay, so stock up while you can.