Tito's Vodka Is Now Making Hand Sanitizer Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Hand sanitizer has been one of the most in-demand items on the market since the coronavirus has spread across the globe. In the U.S., many shelves have been empty, so people have been trying to make their own hand sanitizers as a last resort.

Austin-based liquor company Tito’s Vodka has advised against creating homemade hand sanitizer with their product since hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol, and their vodka only contains 40%. But Tito’s is now working on production to make hand sanitizers that adhere to industry standards.

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday. “Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery.” Tito’s plans to produce at least 24 tons of hand sanitizer over the next few weeks and will be giving it away to those in need for free.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

On top of producing hand sanitizer, Tito’s is doing their part to assist the struggling service industry. The company is donating $1 million between CORE, USBG, Southern Smoke, and Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen — all of which are dedicated to helping people in the service industry. “We owe everything to the folks in the service industry. Without them—their bars and restaurants, their neighborhood regulars and occasional customers, their stages hosting musicians, and spaces for gathering—we wouldn’t be able to help. But, thanks to all of their hard work, passion, and endless advocacy, we can,” Tito’s said on their website.

As of Monday morning, there have been over 33,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 428 deaths, according to a New York Times database. With West Virginia reporting their first case last Tuesday evening, the virus has now spread to all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Globally, Johns Hopkins University reports, there have been more than 350,000 total confirmed cases, including over 15,000 deaths and 100,182 total recovered patients.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.