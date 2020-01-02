Oreo's New Tiramisu Cookies Will Have 2 Different Layers of Creme

Image zoom Nabisco

2020 is going to be a good year if Oreo has anything to do with it.

The cookie company will release a brand new flavor: Tiramisu Oreos. They will be hitting shelves in April for a limited time, a representative tells PEOPLE.

The flavor isn’t totally unique for Oreo, though, as pointed out by the Instagram account @CandyHunting, which was one of the first to report the news. Tiramisu Oreo Thins have been available in Korea for years, but have never been available in the US market until now.

The new treats will feature a two-layer tiramisu-flavored creme — most likely the traditional vanilla creme and a coffee creme to create a seriously delicious dessert.

This past year was a very big one for Oreo. A total of 14 new and limited edition flavors were released including favorites like S’mores Oreos, Latte Creme Oreo Thins, Marshmallow Moon Oreos, Baskin Robins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos and Maple Creme Oreos.

Along with those new flavors, the mystery Oreo flavor was finally revealed in December: churros. Oreo received an array of guesses including funnel cake, gingerbread, and graham crackers, but only one person received the $50,000 for guessing correctly.

While there’s still a few months until Tiramisu Oreos hit the shelves, there are two new exciting flavors that are in stores now: Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow.