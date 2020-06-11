"I make it all the time for my family," says the winner of Netflix's The Final Table and chef-owner of Otium restaurant in L.A. "It's filling and comforting"

Timothy Hollingsworth's Grilled Sausage, Peppers & Potato Foil Packet

1 lb. red bliss potatoes, halved

1/2 cup whole garlic cloves, peeled

2 green bell peppers, diced

2 red bell peppers, diced

2 yellow bell peppers, diced

1 lb. smoked sausage, cut into 3/4-in. slices

1/4 cup olive oil

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp. dried thyme

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1. Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl until combined and mixture is evenly coated. Cut 2 (12x24-inch) heavy-duty aluminum foil pieces, and stack together on a work surface. Spread mixture in a single layer in center of foil. Bring up long sides, double fold top, and pinch together to seal. Double-fold short sides, and pinch together to completely seal pouch. (Make sure contents are in a single layer before sealing.)

2. Place foil pouch on hot grill grate. Grill, covered, 30 minutes, turning halfway through. Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes before opening and serving.

Quick tip! Turn it into a surf-and-turf meal! Toss 1 lb. raw peeled, deveined shrimp in with the sausage and vegetables, and fill pouch as directed.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes