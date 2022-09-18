10 Kitchen Gadgets That'll Save You Time Meal Prepping and Cooking Weekly — Starting at $16

Spending as little time meal prepping and cooking in the kitchen is the way to go. But if you want to enjoy home-cooked meals, sectioning off part of your day to prepare is a requirement. The good news? It doesn't have to be hours at a time — not when there are kitchen gadgets out there that'll cut your cooking time in half.

Home cooks appreciate a good appliance that makes the cooking process easier, let alone makes the entire meal for you. Personal chefs aside, appliances like griddles, air fryers, and slow cookers are your next best bet and there are tons of them on sale right now within Amazon's Gold Box Deals hub with prices starting as low as $15. You'll find discounts on top brands like Cuisinart, Crockpot, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Keurig, and more — up to 49 percent off.

Time-Saving Kitchen Gadget Deals

Kitchen appliances that are all about the set-it-and-forget method are perfect for busy people who can't (or don't want to) stand in front of a hot stove for hours. If that sounds more your speed, consider this Crockpot slow cooker that can make juicy chicken, delicious meatballs, and hearty chili with the push of a button. This particular slow cooker has earned more than 1,000 five-star ratings and is 25 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Crockpot 6-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

True bread lovers will jump for joy after discovering that this best-selling Oster breadmaker is on sale as well. This appliance takes the hard work out of kneading, proofing, and baking; choose between 12 pre-programmed settings to make practically any kind of loaf this fall. Shoppers who love it have made everything from banana bread to cake in this pick. And you can get it for just $80.

Amazon

Buy It! Oster Expressbake Breadmaker, $79.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

While this isn't a cooking gadget per se, the Keurig K-cup pod coffee maker is arguably a life and time saver. Skip scooping coffee grounds and just insert your preferred K-cup choice, and let the clever coffee maker do its thing. Anyone on the fence about upgrading to this coffee maker won't be after checking out how many people are obsessed with it. In fact, it's so loved it has over 69,200 five-star ratings so far.

Amazon

Buy It! Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Want to see what other kitchen gadgets are on sale right now? Scroll through the list below for the best time-saving appliance deals on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Elite Gourmet Electric Air Fryer, $44.50 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $226 (orig. $226 (orig. $389.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mueller UltraPrep Food Processor, $32.37 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer, $329.95 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker Pack, $15.40 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Spiralizer Ultimate Vegetable Slicer, $22.97 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart Griddler, $69.97 with coupon (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

