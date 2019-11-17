Image zoom Victor Protasio

The country star shares a “hearty breakfast that won’t weigh you down” from his new fitness book Grit & Grace

Tim McGraw’s Spinach & Avocado Frittata

4 large eggs

1 cup egg whites (about 6 eggs)

1/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 (10-oz.) yellow onion, minced (1 1/2 cups)

1 jalapeño chile, seeded and minced

4 cups baby spinach (about 3 oz.)

2 ripe avocados, chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together eggs, egg whites, and cheese in a large bowl. Whisk in salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Heat a 10-inch ovenproof skillet on stovetop over medium high. Add oil, onion, and jalapeño to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

3. Add spinach to skillet. (It will look overcrowded at first, but spinach will wilt down.) Cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach has wilted and liquid has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and add egg mixture, gently folding to completely incorporate.

4. Transfer frittata to preheated oven and bake until eggs have set, about 20 minutes. Top with chopped avocados. Cut into slices, and serve immediately.

Quick Tip: For a fluffier frittata, whisk the eggs vigorously until slightly frothy, then pour immediately into the pan (at the end of step 3). The bubbles will keep the frittata light and airy as it cooks.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes