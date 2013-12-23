Image zoom

Some might say husband-and-wife country crooners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill go together like peas and carrots. Or, in this case, chicken and dumplings.

It’s a perfect pairing: And we’ve had the cozy one-pot meal on the brain ever since we got a glimpse inside their most recent Sunday family dinner. Faith’s sweet Instagram snapshot shows her husband working for his supper, as she writes, “Tim making homemade chicken and dumplings yesterday at my mom and dad’s.. Get it baby….knead that dough!!!!!!”

It makes us wonder: Does Tim sing while he cooks? Is Faith the sous chef? What are they serving for Christmas dinner (and can we snag an invite)? But mostly it makes us crave the creamy stew perfect for a chilly winter night. Back in 2009, the Nashville power-cooking couple told Oprah Winfrey that when they were dating, Tim wooed Faith with his grandmother’s chicken and dumplings recipe.

Before you start dreaming of bubbling chicken stock and perfectly gooey dumplings, here’s how to whip up the homemade Southern classic he shared with Winfrey.

Tim McGraw’s Chicken and Dumplings

1 small chicken

Water

Pinch of salt

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp. butter shortening

½ cup buttermilk

1. Boil chicken in a pot, adding salt to taste. When tender, pull chicken from the bone and return to the pot, adding broth.

2. In a bowl, combine shortening and flour, mix together with a pastry cutter, then add buttermilk to form a doughy consistency (similar to how you would make biscuits). Sprinkle flour on cutting board. Pinch off part of the dough and roll into a thin sheet and cut into squares. Drop one square at a time into broth. Continue this until all of the dough is used. Add salt and pepper to taste and simmer until tender.

3. Allow the dumplings to thicken the broth for 2 hours until it is a creamy consistency.

—Brooke Showell