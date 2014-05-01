5 Reasons We Want to Cook with Tim McGraw on His Birthday

Is Tim McGraw a closeted foodie? All signs point to yes.

Even if you follow McGraw and his wife Faith Hill on Instagram, you may not have noticed how many kitchen shots the power couple post. But if you watch closely like us (hey, it’s our jobs!), every once in a while you’ll be treated to a peek of something hot and, um, yummy: A country superstar. Wearing an apron. Cooking from scratch.

In honor of his 47th birthday on May 1st, we’re giving ourselves a present: A delicious fantasy. Here are 5 reasons we want to get messy in the kitchen with Tim McGraw.

1. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Back in December, Hill snapped this photo of the crooner: “Tim making homemade chicken and dumplings yesterday at my mom and dad’s.. Get it baby…knead that dough!!!!!!” He joked to Oprah Winfrey that this recipe is what “got me laid.”

2. He’s confident with a blade.

In February, Hill treated her followers to a shot of Tim expertly slicing and dicing vegetables. “What a man!” she wrote. And we agree.

3. He’s a carnivore, and not afraid to flaunt it.

The man clearly knows how to treat his meat! The country star even shared the recipe for famous barbecue rub: “Pork chops ( coffee, brown sugar , chipotle ) rub Smokin with apple wood!”

4. He works hard and plays hard.

After devouring all his culinary creations, it’s no surprise that McGraw likes to hit the gym. A lot. And we’re happy to see his hard work pay off — all six packs of that hard work.

5. He’s got a sweet tooth.

We know McGraw likes to stay fit, but we were tickled to see him indulging in desserts, too. He wrote: “love this time of year when all of the cookies start showing up.”