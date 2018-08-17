Tim Love's Cheeseburger Dogs

Victor Protasio
People Staff
August 17, 2018 08:00 AM

The chef and owner of Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Knoxville, Tenn. creates a fun mash-up of two cookout staples.

Tim Love’s Cheeseburger Dogs

20 oz. 80/20 lean ground beef
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. paprika
4 whole-wheat hot dog buns
4 white cheddar cheese slices

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Place ground beef, mayonnaise, shallot, salt, pepper and paprika in a large bowl; gently mix with hands to combine. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions. Form each portion into the shape of a hot dog.

2. Place buns, cut side down, on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, about 1 minute. Set aside. Place burger dogs on oiled grates; grill, covered, 4 minutes. Flip and cook, covered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 160°, 5 to 6 minutes more. During final minute of grilling, top each burger dog with 1 cheese slice.

3. Place burger dogs inside grilled buns. Serve with your favorite condiments and toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onions and/or pickles.

Serves: 4
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now