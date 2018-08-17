The chef and owner of Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Knoxville, Tenn. creates a fun mash-up of two cookout staples.

Tim Love’s Cheeseburger Dogs

20 oz. 80/20 lean ground beef

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. paprika

4 whole-wheat hot dog buns

4 white cheddar cheese slices

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Place ground beef, mayonnaise, shallot, salt, pepper and paprika in a large bowl; gently mix with hands to combine. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions. Form each portion into the shape of a hot dog.

2. Place buns, cut side down, on unoiled grates; grill, uncovered, about 1 minute. Set aside. Place burger dogs on oiled grates; grill, covered, 4 minutes. Flip and cook, covered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 160°, 5 to 6 minutes more. During final minute of grilling, top each burger dog with 1 cheese slice.

3. Place burger dogs inside grilled buns. Serve with your favorite condiments and toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onions and/or pickles.

Serves: 4

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes