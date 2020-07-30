TikTok Stars Noah Beck and Griffin Johnson Star in New YouTube Cooking Competition

These social media influencers are stepping away from TikTok and stepping into the kitchen for this new cooking competition.

Dish This, hosted and judged by Chowhound editor-at-large Joey Skladany, is bringing amateur social media stars together in a six-episode amateur cook-off. Airing Tuesday, August 4 on Awesomeness TV's YouTube channel, the competitors will try to recreate a recipe from Skladany's new cookbook Basic Bitchen (which is also available August 4) by using just a picture of the completed dish as a reference.

Contestants include TikTok superstars Noah Beck, Griffin Johnson, Brittany Broski, Sarah Schauer, Cristian Dennis, Tyshon Lawrence, Daniella and Devenity Perkins, Sofie Dossi, and Zak Dossi.

“I’m excited to host Dish This and further encourage amateur chefs to embrace their inner basicness!" said Skladany in a press release. "We have some fun challenges in store and I can’t wait to see what these contestants will throw down or hilariously mess up in the kitchen."

Throughout the competition, contestants will compete in numerous challenges, and whoever wins the challenge has the option to either receive a tip on how to make their own recipe or sabotage their competition. The two competitors will be judged by Skladany on ingredients used, presentation, and creativity to determine who is the best amateur chef.

