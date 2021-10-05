The internet is buzzing over a simple TikTok leftover salmon hack, and how an ice cube factors into it all

This Viral Salmon Rice Bowl Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok Thanks to One Surprising Ingredient

Looking for a food leftover makeover? Emily Mariko has it covered.

The lifestyle vlogger's leftover salmon bowl is an easy lunch upgrade, the recipe currently taking over TikTok and inspiring millions of reaction videos.

Mariko, 29, originally published the creation back on Aug. 25, but like any good chef, adjusted it following suggestions she got in the comments.

It's since garnered over 40 million views.

The final product? Salmon, white rice, an ice cube (surprising, but its a hack to help steam the rice), soy sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise, and hot sauce — with optional garnishes of kimchi, avocado and seaweed.

To put it all together, Mariko starts by using a fork to mash cooked salmon leftovers before adding a big scoop of white rice on top of the fish.

She then puts a single ice cube in the center of the rice, covers the food in parchment paper and microwaves the dish.

Once heated, she removes the paper and ice cube, drizzles soy sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise, and sriracha before mixing the ingredients all together.

Finishing it off, she then carefully slices an avocado, dishes out some kimchi, and uses chopsticks to scoop up the bowl and toppings with small squares of dried seaweed.

Emily Mariko - TikTok Food Influencer Credit: Emily Mariko/TikTok

Since Mariko's posting, the hashtag #SalmonRice has garnered over 155 million videos recreating the bowl, questioning the use of the ice cube, and obsessing over Mariko's hypnotic, calm presence.

The Mariko fascination has grown beyond her fish recipe, too. Between TikToks with salmon inspo, she shares calming clips of her cleaning, chopping and packaging produce, and dining on ASMR-inducing miniature peach pie videos. Her clips have earned her over 3 million followers and more than 58 million likes on TikTok.

TikTok food virality is nothing new. Whipped coffee energized TikTok users during quarantine boredom and the popularity of baked feta pasta caused grocery stores to sell out of the cheese.