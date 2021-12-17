TikTok Delivery-Only Restaurants Are Coming — and Yes, They'll Be Serving Baked Feta Pasta

The menu will be made up of TikTok's top viral dishes, like the smash burger, pasta chips, corn ribs, and that famous baked feta pasta

TikTok has become a mecca for trendy recipe videos, and now it's about to serve up some of those creations to hungry customers looking to try the food without actually stepping foot in the kitchen.

On Friday, the popular video-sharing platform announced that they'd be partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to open around 300 delivery-only restaurant kitchens across the United States next year, with a plan to expand that to more than 1,000 locations by the end of 2022.

The menu will be made up of TikTok's top viral dishes, like the smash burger, pasta chips, corn ribs, and the famous baked feta pasta — the most searched dish of the year, according to Google. Some of those items might stay around permanently while others will come and go as they trend, with the menu and locations amended quarterly.

The goal is to take advantage of TikTok's user base, and quickly cash in on the trends popping on the food scene.

"Look, you have a platform with a billion viewers monthly who are constantly engaged, as the numbers show," restauranteur and Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl told Bloomberg News, who was first to report on the pursuit. "It's the first time there's a brand like this out there—an audience of hundreds of millions of people."

Virtual Dining Concepts has found success with this model before, partnering with celebrities like Mariah Carey (Mariah's Cookies) and even brands like Barstool Sports (Barstool Bites) on promotional delivery options.

They also partnered with YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson — a top creator on the site who publishes elaborate stunts under the screen name MrBeast — to create the delivery-only fast-food restaurant chain MrBeast Burger last November. In three months, the eatery sold 1 million burgers.

The concept has since spread with over 1,000 locations in North America and Europe alone, and more on the way.

Earl told Bloomberg he foresees the TikTok spot will have success on par with MrBeast.

He plans to take advantage of the national chains he already owns, allowing the TikTok Kitchen to operate out of Buca di Beppo and Bertucci's as well.

As for the original creators of these recipes, TikTok said in a release that a cut of its profits will be going to them and other up-and-coming food creators on their platform.

"Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item, and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok's mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users," TikTok said in a statement to Tech Crunch.

"I'm doing it as a business," Earl told Bloomberg. "TikTok are doing it for development of that category. It's an investment in their business."

Still the challenge will be how TikTok determines who the original creator of the recipe, as often the videos that go viral might be made by other users.