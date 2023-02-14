Chris Olsen Delivers Coffee to Celebs on TikTok — He Dishes on His Favorite Stars and 'Dream' Delivery

Chris Olsen loves Harry Styles almost as much as he loves delivering coffee.

The 25-year-old TikTok star has amassed nearly 10 million followers on the platform since joining in 2020. Though his follower count may have changed, there's been one constant since his start: his hilarious coffee series.

"It came about early on in content creation, maybe a year into doing it. I started doing this bit where I would fly to go get coffee in different places," he tells PEOPLE. "I would just tell the boyfriend I was with at the time, or my dad or just people who were just close in my life, that I was going to get coffee and then I would fly, go somewhere crazy and get it."

And now, with the launch of his coffee line, Flight Fuel, he's also delivering coffee to the masses.

"About a year ago, I had the idea of maybe making this into something that could be my own brand or something that I could connect with my audience on a deeper level with and have them be a part of this fun series that I was doing," he says.

Though the bit started out with deliveries to family members, Olsen has since taken it to Hollywood. The first A-lister featured in the series? Olsen's now close friend, Meghan Trainor.

"Funny enough, Megan was actually the first celebrity I ended up delivering it to. That video performed really well. And I was like, 'Oh, okay, maybe this is just a little series I can do,' but I never imagined that it could be a thing that I could start delivering to a lot of different celebrities around the world," he says.

To date, the series has brought him over 140 million views. And while it's "really hard to pick" which public figure he was most starstruck to hand a cup of joe to, he highlights some favorites.

"Kamala Harris was such... I don't even have words. That's the Vice President of the United States, as we all know. So that was really amazing," he says. Shortly before the midterm elections in November 2022, Chris was able to give Vice President Harris her go-to order, a soy latte.

"It was cool to be able to do it and also help bring voter awareness at that time and just be able to do my part in a way that was also still connected to my own content," adds Olsen.

Another pinch-me moment involved a hug from Austin Butler.

"To be able to go to the Cannes Film Festival and deliver it to Austin Butler at the Elvis premiere was also wild," he says. "So many times that I've done it, it's like an out-of-body experience and I can't believe that it's something that's happening."

Of course, Olsen has a couple stars at the top of his list of dream deliveries.

"I think it will forever be Harry Styles. I would love to be able to do that. Harry and Taylor Swift, both are just like — that's my mother and father in a way — so they're definitely two big dreams of mine," he says with a laugh.

Courtesy of Flight Fuel

Olsen says the popularity of his themed TikTok posts have garnered in-person attention from fans.

"I'll be out in public and people will ask if I brought them coffee. It's just so surreal," he says.

He links his affinity for coffee to waking up for early classes while at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. And, clearly, his love for the morning drink — particularly a vanilla iced latte with oat milk — has grown since then.

"During the pandemic, it became my main joy of the day, walking and going to get coffee because that's all we could do. But it really had this natural progression of something I already loved and then something that became really integrated to my content," he says.

Courtesy of Flight Fuel

Flight Fuel includes many nods to Olsen's social media clips. For starters, the whole aesthetic "pays homage to Pan Am." And, true to his TikTok series, each of the coffee products are "named after one of the major airports across the globe," per a release. With three whole bean blends (original, caramel and hazelnut) and two cold brew concentrates (vanilla and caramel) Flight Fuel's lineup is one Olsen is proud of.

"Through the design and through the whole vibe of the brand, it really makes you feel like you are a part of this series that I'm doing," he says. "I just wanted it to be something off of TikTok, something that was physical and in person, that people could be able to enjoy."

Courtesy of Flight Fuel

Olsen, who also documents his therapy sessions for a TikTok series, credits his platform for creating an open space to not only be his authentic self, but also inspire his fans to be more vulnerable when it comes to mental health.

"I think it's so fulfilling because I am able to connect with people at a level that I never believed I would be able to," says Olsen.

The actor and influencer, who's been open about his teenage struggles with alcoholism, has been sober since he was 19. He applies what he learned at a year-long treatment center to his projects every day.

"One of the big takeaways from the treatment center that I was in is that even if you can't change the past, you can move forward and always try to positively affect people in the future, and that can help you make amends for some of the things that you've been through in the past," he says. "So I've found, it's just been the biggest dream to be able to do that at such a big level."