TikTok Chef Defends Her Viral Pink Sauce After Facing Backlash: 'I'm Only Human'

The chef behind the Pink Sauce — the newest food item taking TikTok by storm — is clearing up rumors about her Barbie-colored condiment.

Miami chef and Pink Sauce creator Chef Pii spoke to the Washington Post about the backlash she's received on the internet since her videos started going viral. Pii's hot pink sauce, which sells for $20 per bottle, gets its color from red dragon fruit and is recommended for serving with foods like chicken tenders, burgers, burritos and salads.

Since Pii, 29, first posted about it in early June, viewers have complained about shipping issues and questioned whether Pii follows food safety laws.

"I'm a normal human being, and I woke up to a million insults," she told the Washington Post. "The world is really curious about my creation. And they're being malicious."

Before it was available to the public, the chef faced backlash from viewers complaining that she was selling a sauce without saying what it tastes like.

"You cannot explain the flavor of the sauce because it tastes like nothing else," she said in one video responding to criticism about her vague description of the flavors. "It's a mixture of sweet, spicy and tangy."

Fans were only able to try the sauce themselves in the past few weeks. Pre-sale started on June 25 and the Pink Sauce didn't start shipping until July 1, according to an article from The Daily Beast.

The general consensus from TikTokers tasting the dip? It tastes like a sweet and seasoned ranch with a watery consistency, according to users like @chrissamone and @jade.amberrrrr.

Once the condiment arrived at customers' homes, complaints rolled in — but the personal chef was quick to make positive changes.

Consumers noticed that the bottles were mislabeled — the incorrect label read 444 servings when it should have read 444 grams and only about 30 servings. (Pii has since corrected it for new bottles.) Since the initial shipments, the creator said she switched to another shipping company because some customers complained that bottles leaked while in transit.

Despite suggestions from viewers online, Pii clarified to the Washington Post that she does not make the sauce in a home kitchen. Her product, she said, is legal and safe. She said she makes it in a commercial facility that is certified by the FDA.

The sauce creator addressed these criticisms in a TikTok posted on Wednesday. "Alright y'all it's time to acknowledge the elephant in the room," she said in the video, which included several apologies. "I'm only human…this is a small business that is moving really, really fast."