You’ve Probably Seen This Colorful Glass Tumbler With 17,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings All Over TikTok

You can thank TikTok for surfacing some of Amazon's niftiest finds, like that viral sponge holder and garment rack turned plant stand. And this under-$20 item is the latest to join the bunch.
Both TikTokers and Amazon reviewers love this Tronco $16 glass tumbler that comes in 25 colors. The travel-friendly glass is Amazon's best-selling drinking jar overall, and it's earned over 17,000 five-star ratings. The retailer even recently revealed that the bottle is one of its most popular products on TikTok, beating out thousands of home items. In fact, tons of Amazon shoppers wrote "TikTok made me buy it" in their review.
The tumbler makes it easy to bring water, iced coffee, and other drinks with you, whether that's around your house, in the car, or out running errands. Reviewers love its clean and simple look as well as its functional features. Each one is made with shatter-resistant glass and features a protective silicone sleeve that's dishwasher safe.
Shoppers can choose from a series of chic neutrals or cheery bright hues, as well as two lid styles. The bamboo top creates a tight seal when pushed into place, while the metal ring lid securely screws on just like a mason jar's top. And all options come with a BPA-free straw.
Given how much time we're spending at home these days, it's no surprise that this stylish glass is a hit with shoppers. Reviewers love that it's easy to clean and eco-friendly. Plus, its cute look makes beverages like homemade iced coffees and breakfast smoothies feel a bit more fun to drink.
"I actually came across this bottle on a TikTok account, and I loved the look of it," one reviewer wrote. "It's simple and it's easy to clean. And it doesn't have any of those weird compartments like some bottles do where mold can get trapped in. I'm excited to use it for water and even a cold cocktail in the summer!"
And as an added bonus, owners say it has inspired them to make healthy choices and drink more water. "Having a fun tumbler like this is a great way to remind myself to stay hydrated," one reviewer wrote.
"It's my favorite way to stay hydrated," another wrote. "It's very comfortable to hold, environmentally-friendly, and lightweight, so I don't mind carrying it around."
A few of the most popular colors are currently backordered, but most are estimated to be restocked this month. And since it's Prime-eligible, you'll be able to sip on iced lattes, fruit-infused water, or whatever you want out of this cute vessel in no time.